Supply Wisdom Launches Weekly Risk Pulse, A Standing Read On Third-Party And Location Risk

Weekly Risk Pulse: A 3-page briefing on the top risk alerts, exposures, and trends across 6 domains and 350+ metrics

New weekly executive briefing turns Supply Wisdom's continuous monitoring data into a three-page scannable snapshot, delivered every week

- Jenna Wells, CEO at Supply WisdomNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Supply Wisdom, the global leader in continuous third-party and location risk intelligence, today announced the launch of the Weekly Risk Pulse, a new recurring report that gives resilience, procurement, and risk teams a structured view of how risk is building across the company's seven risk domains: financial, cyber, compliance, operational, Nth party, ESG, and location.Delivered every Tuesday morning, Weekly Risk Pulse distills Supply Wisdom's continuous monitoring data - more than 350 risk metrics tracked - into an easy, three-page executive brief built for teams to surface trends and patterns and understand what to prioritize.“Risk rarely shows up as a single headline - it's the way cyber, geopolitical, regulatory, and operational signals start stacking up at the same time that creates exposure,” said Jenna Wells, CEO of Supply Wisdom.“Our Weekly Risk Pulse gives risk teams that fuller picture on a set cadence, so they're spotting the pattern instead of chasing the individual alert. It's the fastest way to walk into a weekly risk review already knowing where to focus.”Each Weekly Risk Pulse report includes:Alert Summary: Total alert volume and week-over-week change, with critical- and high-risk counts broken out by industry vertical.Domain Breakdown: A deep dive into the week's risk activity across each domain, including 12-week alert-rate trends and the entities driving the most movement.Escalation Watchlist: A prioritized list of the suppliers and locations trending in the wrong direction, so teams know where to look first.Top Locations: The geographies generating the most alert volume, ranked for teams managing location risk alongside supplier risk.Weekly Risk Pulse is available now to the public. To learn more or see a sample report, visit: supplywisdom/weekly-risk-pulse.

Jennifer Anderson

Supply Wisdom

+1 212-547-9481

email us here

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Supply Wisdom Launches Weekly Risk Pulse, a Standing Read on Third-Party and Location Risk News Provided By Supply Wisdom September 23, 2026, 14:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing



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