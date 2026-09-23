Nagaon Bypoll: Assam Congress Seeks Removal Of Poll Officer Over Alleged Convoy Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the removal of Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aranyak Saikia, alleging that the district administration failed to act on advance warnings about a possible attack on the party's campaign convoy during campaigning for the October 6 Lok Sabha by-election.

In a representation on Wednesday, the Congress questioned the district administration's account of the September 21 incident at Barma Bazar in the Samaguri area and sought an independent examination of the incident by the Election Commission observers or another appropriate mechanism.

The party alleged that senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain had repeatedly alerted the Nagaon District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police V.V. Rakesh Reddy and other senior officials about security concerns ahead of a campaign programme involving former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders.

According to the Congress, Hussain had also raised concerns over the presence of stones and other materials near the proposed route and was assured that adequate security arrangements had been made.

The party alleged that despite the warnings, its convoy was targeted while travelling to an election meeting, with stones, eggs and bottles allegedly thrown at vehicles.

Two Congress functionaries, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Manoj Chauhan and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur, were reported injured, while several vehicles were damaged.

The district administration, however, has given a different account, saying a sudden confrontation between two groups broke out during the Congress procession at Barma Tiniali, following which stones and eggs were allegedly thrown.

Police and officials intervened to bring the situation under control and subsequently identified persons allegedly involved.

The Congress also disputed the administration's assertion that there was no clear leader behind the incident and alleged the involvement of BJP leader Mujibur Rahman.

These allegations have not been independently established.

The party also alleged that another attempt was made to target the convoy while Congress leaders were returning from the meeting.

Seeking the removal of the District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia from election-related responsibilities, the Congress said the move was necessary to address what it described as concerns over the neutrality of the election machinery.

The representation included the district administration's September 22 press note, video footage, photographs of damaged vehicles and documents relating to the reported injuries.

The Nagaon bye-election is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9.