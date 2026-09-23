Cytology Brushes Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global cytology brushes market size was valued at USD 99.50 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 104.77 million in 2026 to USD 158.37 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cytology brushes market with a share of 36.7% in 2025.

Cytology brushes are specialized medical sampling devices used to collect cells from the surface of organs, tissues, or body cavities for cytological examination. Cytology brushes are commonly classified under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental, or veterinary sciences) and SIC Code 3841 (Surgical and Medical Instruments and Apparatus), depending on their specific design, sampling application, and intended clinical use.

The cytology brushes market demand is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and other cellular abnormalities and rising adoption of biopsy instruments and Pap Smear tests. Healthcare professionals are using specialized cytology brushes for collecting cellular samples from the respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, cervix, and other anatomical sites, contributing to cytology brushes market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 99.50 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 104.38 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 158.37 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 5.30%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 36.7% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 7.0%

By Product Type

Leading Segment: Disposable Cytology Brushes Market Share in 2025: 72.6%

By Application

Fastest-growing Segment: Pulmonary and Bronchial Cytology CAGR: 5.8% (2026–2034)

By End User

Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share in 2025: 52.8%

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Shift toward Single-Use Cytology Brushes

The cytology brushes market analysis shows a shift toward single-use brushes designed for standardized specimen collection during individual diagnostic procedures. These brushes are supplied in sterile, ready-to-use formats and are discarded after sampling, reducing the need for cleaning and reprocessing. This development is also supporting consistent handling, packaging, and preparation of cytology brushes across clinical settings.

Integration of Cytology Brushes with Endoscopic Procedures

The cytology brushes market is witnessing greater integration of endoscopic cytology into diagnostic procedures for targeted cell sampling from specific anatomical sites. Specialized brush designs with flexible shafts and compatible tip structures allow controlled collection through endoscopic channels. This integration is also supporting the development of cytology brushes suited to different endoscopic systems and anatomical applications.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the cytology brushes market share due to dependence on medical-grade plastics, stainless steel or metal components, nylon bristles, sterile packaging materials, and specialized medical device manufacturing and distribution networks. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as shortages of raw materials, sterilization and packaging delays, manufacturing constraints, and transportation disruptions can prolong supply interruptions before production and inventory levels stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.1 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 4.20%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of medical-grade materials and packaging, expanded manufacturing capacity, and smoother medical-device logistics, cytology brushes market growth is expected to gradually return to 5.30%.

The cytology brushes market forecasts investments directed toward cervical cancer screening, minimally invasive diagnostics, self-sampling technologies, specimen collection devices, and women's health screening solutions. In August 2026, Teal Health reported USD 21.26 million sold under a USD 23 million private securities offering, supporting continued expansion of its at-home cervical cancer screening platform and its self-collection device for obtaining cervical screening samples outside traditional clinical settings.

Focus on Cervical Cancer Screening and Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostics Drives Market

The growth of cervical cancer screening is increasing demand for cytology brushes used to collect cervical cell samples for laboratory examination. Regular screening programs support early identification of abnormal cells and help healthcare providers detect potential cervical cancer at an earlier stage. Cytology brushes enable efficient specimen collection during screening procedures and support reliable sample preparation.

The demand for minimally invasive diagnostics is increasing the use of cytology brushes for obtaining cellular samples with limited tissue disruption. These brushes can collect specimens during endoscopic and other diagnostic procedures without requiring more invasive tissue sampling methods in selected cases. Their use supports pathogen detection and cellular examination across different diagnostic applications. This preference for less invasive diagnostic procedures is driving demand for cytology brushes.

Risk of Inadequate Specimen Collection and Limited Awareness about Cytology-Based Screening Restrains Market Expansion

The risk of inadequate specimen collection can affect the reliability of cytology testing and diagnostic results. Improper brush placement, insufficient cell collection, or incorrect sampling techniques can result in poor-quality specimens. These issues may require repeat sampling and can delay the diagnostic process. Such limitations can reduce confidence in cytology brushes and restrain market growth.

Limited awareness of cytology-based screening can reduce the use of cytology brushes in diagnostic procedures. Some patients may have limited knowledge about the role of cytology in detecting abnormal cells and supporting early disease screening. Lower awareness can reduce participation in screening programs and demand for specimen collection procedures. This can limit the adoption of cytology brushes and slow market growth.

Expansion of Cytology-Based Testing in Gynecological Care and Respiratory Care Offers Growth Opportunities

The focus on routine gynecological examinations is creating opportunities for cytology brush manufacturers to serve hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and women's health clinics. Cytology brushes can support cell collection during cervical and other gynecological examinations where laboratory analysis is required. Companies such as CooperSurgical and MedGyn Products can benefit by supplying specialized collection brushes and related diagnostic products, contributing to the cytology brushes market growth.

The use of cellular analysis for respiratory conditions is creating opportunities for medical device manufacturers to supply cytology brushes for bronchoscopic procedures. Hospitals, pulmonology centers, and diagnostic laboratories can use these brushes to collect cellular samples from the respiratory tract for laboratory evaluation. Companies such as Boston Scientific and Olympus Corporation can benefit by expanding cytology collection solutions for respiratory procedures, supporting cytology brushes market growth.

Laboratory Capacity Gaps and Quality Control Challenges Hinders Growth

Limited laboratory capacity can reduce the number of cytology samples that healthcare facilities can process, restricting demand for cytology brushes. A 2026 International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) study in India reported limited infrastructure and shortages of trained pathology personnel in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. These gaps can limit manufacturers' ability to expand into underserved screening markets.

Variations in specimen preparation, staining, handling, and interpretation can require manufacturers and screening providers to invest more in standardized procedures and quality assurance. WHO identifies cytology as requiring rigorous quality control across the screening workflow. These requirements can increase operating costs and make large-scale deployment more difficult.

The disposable cytology brushes segmentis expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, driven by due to their single-use design and reduced risk of cross-contamination during specimen collection.

The reusable cytology brushes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, fueled by their use in healthcare settings where cleaning and sterilization protocols are available.

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The cervical cytology and HPV screening segment accounted for a share of 38.5% in 2025, supported by the use of cytology brushes for collecting cervical and endocervical cell samples.

The pulmonary and bronchial cytology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, driven by the use of bronchial brushing during diagnostic bronchoscopy. Cytology brushes enable collection of bronchial cell specimens for evaluating suspected lung malignancies and other pulmonary conditions.

The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 52.8% in 2025 due to the availability of gynecology, pulmonology, oncology, endoscopy, and diagnostic pathology services. Hospitals use cytology brushes across cervical screening and bronchoscopic procedures for specimen collection and cytological evaluation.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, propelled by the increasing use of minimally invasive diagnostic and endoscopic procedures in outpatient settings.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Established Cervical Cancer Screening and Cytology Infrastructure

The North America cytology brushes market accounted for the largest regional share of 36.7% in 2025, supported by established cervical cancer screening programs, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and continued use of cytology-based specimen collection.

The US cytology brushes market is driven by continued cervical cancer screening and the expansion of newer specimen-collection approaches. Teal Health's FDA-authorized Teal Wand is now available across all 50 U.S. states, allowing eligible individuals to collect vaginal samples at home for primary HPV testing and expanding access to brush-based cervical cancer screening outside traditional clinical settings.

The Canada cytology brushes market is benefited by established cervical screening programs and continued use of specimen-collection devices. Canadian cervical cancer screening guidance specifies that collection devices should adequately sample both the endocervix and exocervix, with an endocervical brush or broom used as part of cervical specimen collection, demonstrating the continued clinical application of cytology brushes in Canada.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Supported by Expanding Endoscopic Procedures and Adoption of Disposable Cytology Devices

The Asia Pacific cytology brushes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market, supported by increasing gastrointestinal and respiratory endoscopic procedures, wider use of disposable medical devices, and growing demand for minimally invasive specimen collection.

India's cytology brushes market is expected to benefit from the expansion of cervical cancer screening, with 8.73 crore women screened for cervical cancer under the national NP-NCD programme as of February 2026. The government also reported 93,062 cervical-cancer cases diagnosed through the programme, supporting continued demand for cervical sampling and cytology-related consumables.

The China cytology brushes market is driven by the expansion of gastrointestinal endoscopy and locally manufactured disposable diagnostic devices. Micro-Tech (Nanjing) offers cytology brushes within its gastrointestinal endoscopy portfolio for specimen collection, alongside biopsy forceps and other endoscopic accessories, reflecting the integration of cytology brushes into routine endoscopic diagnostic procedures.

The Japan cytology brushes market is propelled by the established use of endoscopic tissue and cell collection in gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary diagnostics. For instance, Olympus' medical portfolio in Japan includes cytology brushes as part of its gastrointestinal endoscopy workflow for collecting specimens from suspected lesions, alongside biopsy forceps and other sampling devices.

Europe: Market Expansion Fueled by Established Endoscopic Diagnostic Services

The Europe cytology brushes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, fueled by the continued use of brush-based specimen collection in organized cervical screening and specialized diagnostic procedures.

The UK cytology brushes market is driven by the country's structured cervical screening infrastructure and continued use of brush-based specimen collection. The NHS Cervical Screening Programme specifically defines cervical cytology samples as cells collected from the cervix using a Cervex brush, while HPV-positive samples undergo cytology triage, directly supporting routine demand for cytology brushes within the national screening pathway.

The Germany cytology brushes market is supported by established endoscopic diagnostic services and growing use of cytological sampling in respiratory cytology and gastrointestinal procedures. Physicians at St. Elisabethen Krankenhaus in Frankfurt reported a German clinical experience using a standard cytology brush catheter during ultrathin bronchoscopy and cone-beam CT guidance for pulmonary lesion localization, demonstrating the use of cytology brush technology in advanced bronchoscopic procedures.

Latin America: Market Growth Driven by Expansion of Cytology-based Diagnostics

The Latin America cytology brushes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Brazil's cytology brushes market is expected to benefit from the expansion of cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services under the SUS. In 2026, Brazil's Ministry of Health implemented nationwide expansion of DNA-HPV screening, while cytology remains available in locations where the new molecular test has not yet been introduced, sustaining the need for cervical sampling consumables.

In Mexico, the National Institute of Public Health operates the LADIMOL-VPH laboratory, which performs molecular HPV testing and supports cervical cancer diagnostic workflows that involve cervical cell specimen collection.

Middle East & Africa: Market Shaped by Use of Bronchoscopy and Specimen Collection Devices

The Middle East & Africa cytology brushes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in Saudi Arabia, pediatric bronchoscopy is used as a diagnostic and therapeutic airway-endoscopy service, while the hospital's pathology department provides dedicated cytology services, supporting the clinical infrastructure required for cytology brush-based specimen collection. In South Africa, the National Health Laboratory Service issued a procurement request for 100,000 tests requiring cervical broom-type and Combi sampler brushes for HPV DNA testing and liquid-based cytology, directly supporting demand for cytology specimen-collection devices.

The cytology brushes market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established medical device manufacturers, endoscopy equipment companies, specialized cytology device providers and regional medical device suppliers. Key players such as Cook Medical, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, and CONMED Corporation are estimated to account for approximately 25–30% of the global cytology brushes market share.

Established players compete mainly through brush design, specimen collection efficiency, device quality, minimally invasive compatibility, product reliability, and healthcare provider networks. Emerging and regional players focus in the cytology brushes market ecosystem on specialized brush designs, competitive pricing, customized configurations, local distribution, and application-specific cytology tools.

Cook Medical Olympus Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Medtronic plc CONMED Corporation Rovers Medical Devices B.V. CooperSurgical, Inc. Medi Globe GmbH Micro Tech Endoscopy Puritan Medical Products Company LLC

September 2026: Olympus expanded its single-use pulmonary cytology brush portfolio with the BC-202D-3010, featuring thinner bristles and a reinforced control wire designed to improve specimen collection and insertion through bronchoscopes.

May 2026: BABIO introduced a sterile disposable cytology cervical brush for HPV testing, cervical cancer screening, and routine cytology, expanding its specimen-collection product portfolio for gynecological diagnostics.