Capnography Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global capnography equipment market size was valued at USD 558.34 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 594.97 million in 2026 to USD 989.11 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the capnography equipment market with a share of 41.77% in 2025.

Capnography equipment refers to medical devices used to continuously measure and monitor the concentration or partial pressure of carbon dioxide (CO2) in a patient's exhaled breath. Capnography equipment is commonly classified under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental, or veterinary sciences) and SIC Code 3841 (Surgical and Medical Instruments and Apparatus), depending on the specific device type and intended clinical use.

The capnography equipment market demand is driven by the need for respiratory monitoring, adoption of anesthesia and critical care, and preference for precise patient monitoring. Healthcare professionals are focusing on monitoring end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2), assessing ventilation, and detecting respiratory complications through capnometers and capnographs, contributing to the capnography equipment market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 558.34 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 593.96 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 987.81 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.56%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 41.77% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 9.02%

By Component

Leading Segment: Standalone Market Share in 2025: 38.27%

By Technology

Fastest-growing Segment: Microstream CAGR: 5.8% (2026–2034)

By Application

Leading Segment: Critical Care Market Share in 2025: 32.91%

By End Use

Fastest-growing Segment: Home Care Settings CAGR: 8.46% (2026–2034)

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Shift toward Sidestream and Mainstream Capnography Systems

The capnography equipment market analysis shows a shift toward sidestream and mainstream capnography systems with different sensor configurations for carbon dioxide monitoring. Sidestream systems draw respiratory gas through a sampling line for analysis, while mainstream systems measure carbon dioxide directly at the airway using an airway sensor. This technological transition is expanding equipment configurations across different patient-monitoring and respiratory-care applications.

Integration of Capnography with Multiparameter Patient Monitors

The capnography equipment market is witnessing integration with multiparameter patient monitors that combine carbon dioxide measurements with other vital signs. This integration allows end-tidal CO2 (EtCO2), respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and other parameters to be displayed through a single monitoring platform. The development is also enabling centralized data display and streamlined monitoring during anesthesia, critical care, emergency care, and procedural settings.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the capnography equipment market share due to dependence on gas sensors, infrared detectors, microprocessors, and specialized medical-device manufacturing and distribution networks. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as shortages of electronic components and sensors, manufacturing delays, and medical-device logistics constraints can prolong supply interruptions before production and inventory levels stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.2 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 5.36%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of sensors and electronic components, expanded manufacturing capacity, stabilized input costs, and smoother medical device logistics, capnography equipment market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.56%.

The capnography equipment market forecasts investments directed toward advanced CO2 monitoring technologies, AI-enabled respiratory diagnostics, portable capnography systems, connected patient monitoring, and expansion of point-of-care respiratory care. In July 2026, TidalSense raised USD 19 million in funding to accelerate commercialization and global expansion of its N-Tidal Diagnose technology, which uses CO2 waveforms and AI-based analysis for respiratory diagnostics.

Demand for Continuous Respiratory Monitoring and Anesthesia Monitoring Drives Market

The demand for continuous respiratory monitoring is increasing the use of capnography equipment across critical care and emergency settings. Capnography provides real-time measurement of exhaled carbon dioxide and helps healthcare professionals in ventilation monitoring and identify changes in respiratory status. Continuous monitoring is particularly useful for patients receiving respiratory support or undergoing procedures that require close observation.

The expansion of capnography in anesthesia monitoring is increasing demand for equipment that provides continuous information on a patient's ventilation during surgical procedures. Monitoring exhaled carbon dioxide helps anesthesiologists assess respiratory function and identify changes during anesthesia. Capnography is used alongside other vital-sign monitoring technologies to support patient observation throughout procedures.

Technical Complexity of Capnography Systems and Accuracy Challenges in Complex Clinical Conditions Restrains Adoption

Technical complexity in capnography systems can make their use more difficult for some healthcare providers. Proper sensor placement, waveform interpretation, calibration, and system settings require trained staff and regular monitoring. Incorrect setup or handling can affect the quality of respiratory measurements. These challenges can slow adoption and restrain growth in the capnography equipment market.

Accuracy challenges in certain clinical conditions can affect the reliability of capnography measurements. Factors such as airway obstruction, abnormal breathing patterns, leaks, and poor sampling can influence end-tidal carbon dioxide readings. These limitations may require healthcare professionals to interpret capnography results along with other clinical measurements. Such concerns can limit adoption in some applications and restrain market growth.

Expansion of Capnography in Emergency Medical Services and Neonatal & Pediatric Care Offers Growth Opportunities

The growing need for respiratory assessment during emergency care is creating opportunities for capnography equipment manufacturers to serve ambulances, emergency departments, and first-response teams. Portable capnography devices can support ventilation assessment during patient transport, resuscitation, and critical interventions. Companies such as Masimo and Medtronic can benefit by supplying portable monitoring systems and emergency-care solutions, contributing to capnography equipment market growth.

The need for continuous respiratory rate monitoring among vulnerable patients is creating opportunities for capnography suppliers to serve neonatal intensive care units (ICU), pediatric hospitals, and specialized care centers. Capnography can provide real-time information on ventilation during respiratory support and clinical procedures.

Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals and Limited Infrastructure Hinder Market Growth

Capnography requires trained healthcare professionals to correctly position sensors, monitor CO2 waveforms, and interpret readings during clinical procedures. Limited availability of trained personnel can increase training requirements for hospitals and equipment providers. These workforce gaps can slow implementation and restrict the expansion of advanced capnography systems across smaller and underserved healthcare facilities.

Capnography deployment requires compatible patient-monitoring systems, a reliable power supply, and appropriate clinical infrastructure. Smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities may lack the equipment and technical support needed for effective implementation. These infrastructure gaps can delay adoption and make it difficult for manufacturers to expand capnography systems into underserved healthcare markets.

The standalone segment accounted for a share of 38.27% in 2025, owing to its dedicated design for continuous end-tidal CO2 and respiratory-rate monitoring. Standalone capnography systems provide real-time capnogram waveforms, numerical readings, and alarm functions for independent respiratory assessment.

The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period, driven by the integration of algorithms for respiratory analysis, alarm management, and clinical decision support.

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The sidestream segment accounted for a share of 42.67% in 2025 due to its ability to continuously draw exhaled gas through a sampling line for CO2 analysis. Sidestream systems can monitor both intubated and non-intubated patients, making them suitable for respiratory monitoring during sedation, emergency care.

The microstream segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period, fueled by its compact design and suitability across intubated and non-intubated patients.

The critical care segment accounted for a share of 32.91% in 2025, supported by the need for continuous monitoring of ventilation in critically ill and mechanically ventilated patients.

The trauma and emergency care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, propelled by the need for rapid respiratory assessment during emergency interventions and patient transport. Portable capnography enables continuous monitoring during airway management, resuscitation, and prehospital care.

The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 63.48% in 2025 due to the widespread use of capnography across critical care, anesthesia, emergency departments, and medical-surgical units.

The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period, driven by the availability of compact respiratory monitoring technologies suitable for patients outside hospital environments.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Advanced Respiratory Monitoring Infrastructure and Investments in Specialized Machinery Procurement

The North America capnography equipment market accounted for a share of 41.77% in 2025, making it the dominant region. The region has an advanced healthcare infrastructure, shaped by the high adoption of respiratory monitoring technologies and established use of capnography across anesthesia, critical care, emergency medicine, and procedural sedation.

The US capnography equipment market is supported by widespread use of respiratory monitoring in hospitals, operating rooms, emergency departments, and ambulatory settings. For instance, The University of Michigan Health System is rolling out GE HealthCare's End Tidal Control technology across more than 170 anesthetizing locations. This demonstrates the integration of end-tidal monitoring technologies into large-scale anesthesia care in the US healthcare ecosystem.

Canada's capnography equipment market is expected to benefit from continued investment in hospital equipment and respiratory care infrastructure. Canadian healthcare and social assistance organizations are projected to spend USD 3.15 billion on machinery and equipment, supporting the procurement of specialized machinery such as capnography equipment.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Critical Care Expansion and Rise in Aging Population

The Asia Pacific capnography equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

The China capnography equipment market is supported by expanding critical care infrastructure and adoption of integrated patient monitoring systems. In 2026, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments continued expanding its patient-monitoring and respiratory-care portfolio, including systems capable of monitoring respiratory and end-tidal carbon dioxide parameters across operating rooms and ICUs.

The India capnography equipment market is shaped by increasing demand for respiratory monitoring in anesthesia, emergency care, and critical care settings. India's NITI Aayog highlighted Brainiac Healthcare's RespiCOz portable capnograph, which had been used across more than 10 Indian states and over 100 medical settings, demonstrating the expansion of portable capnography for respiratory monitoring in resource-limited healthcare facilities.

Japan's capnography equipment market is expected to benefit from the demand for respiratory monitoring in an aging population, with continued growth in long-term respiratory-care needs. Japan's PMDA also classifies respiratory monitors capable of measuring exhaled CO2 as Class II medical devices, supporting their use across clinical monitoring settings.

Europe: Market Shaped by Established Patient Safety Standards and Planned Procurement of Medical Monitoring Devices

The Europe capnography equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18%, supported by increasing adoption across hospitals, operating rooms, emergency departments, and ambulatory surgical settings.

The Germany capnography equipment market is shaped by the country's advanced hospital infrastructure and adoption of specialized medical devices. Dräger continues to offer integrated capnography capabilities within its anesthesia and patient monitoring equipment portfolio in Germany, supporting the incorporation of CO2 measurement into modern anesthesia workflows.

The UK capnography equipment market is benefited by NHS procurement of medical monitoring devices and modernization of hospital equipment. NHS Supply Chain has scheduled a dedicated Pulse Oximetry, Capnography and Related Monitoring Technologies procurement framework for publication in November 2026, with the contract planned to go live in March 2028.

Latin America: Market Development Led by Modernization of Intensive Care Monitoring Infrastructure and Focus on Critical Care Assessment

The Latin America capnography equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. A review published in the Mexican Journal of Anesthesiology by clinicians from Hospital General San Juan del Río and Hospital CEMAIN highlights the use of capnography and capnodynamic monitoring for perioperative and critical care assessment, demonstrating growing clinical applications of ETCO2 monitoring in Mexico.

Brazil's capnography equipment market is expected to benefit from the modernization of intensive care monitoring infrastructure across the SUS. In September 2026, Brazil's Ministry of Health reported that six SUS hospitals were already operating Intelligent ICUs with real-time vital-sign monitoring, with the national network planned to expand to 280 intelligent beds across 14 healthcare institutions.

Middle East & Africa: Market Shaped by Presence of Specialty Hospitals and Investments in Public Sector Medical Equipment Procurement

The Middle East & Africa capnography equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period. The UAE capnography equipment market is expected to benefit from stronger requirements for respiratory and critical care monitoring in healthcare facilities. In 2026, Dubai Health Authority's specialty hospital standards continued to reinforce specialized hospital infrastructure, while UAE emergency care standards specify end-tidal CO2 monitors or modules as required breathing equipment.

South Africa's capnography equipment market is expected to benefit from continued investment in public sector medical equipment and critical care infrastructure. From August 2026 to July 2030, South Africa's National Treasury has a transversal contract covering the supply, installation, commissioning, training and maintenance of medical equipment for the state, supporting ongoing procurement of hospital monitoring equipment.

The capnography equipment market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established patient monitoring companies, medical device manufacturers, respiratory monitoring technology providers, anesthesia equipment companies, and regional medical equipment suppliers. Key players such as Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, GE HealthCare, and BD are estimated to account for approximately 30–35% of the global capnography equipment market share.

Established players compete mainly through measurement accuracy, continuous respiratory monitoring, device reliability, multiparameter integration, technological innovation, and healthcare provider networks. Emerging and regional players focus in the capnography equipment market ecosystem on competitive pricing, portable monitoring, and application-specific respiratory monitoring solutions.

Medtronic (Ireland) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Masimo Corporation (US) GE HealthCare (US) BD (US) Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Baxter International Inc. (US) ICU Medical, Inc. (US) Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland) ZOLL Medical Corporation (US) Spacelabs Healthcare, LLC (US) Infinium Medical, Inc. (US)

March 2026: Medtronic showcased its Microstream capnography monitoring technology alongside the RespArray patient monitor at AONL 2026, highlighting continuous respiratory monitoring across acute-care settings.

June 2025: Philips expanded its multi-year partnership with Medtronic to enhance access to patient monitoring technologies, including Medtronic's Microstream capnography integrated into Philips patient monitoring systems.