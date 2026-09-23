Solana Prepares To Undergo An Upgrade

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) is undergoing an upgrade that will make it able to carry out faster transactions across its blockchain.

The upgrade, called Alpenglow, has moved to a "testnet" phase where developers will try to cut the time a payment takes to become final, or irreversible, from 13 seconds to 150 milliseconds.

Finality is the moment when exchanges credit deposits, bridges wait before releasing money on another blockchain, and merchants decide that a payment cannot be taken back.

The upgrade is now being tested by developers who are looking to find any problems and restart the network without putting users' money at risk.

Alpenglow has spent more than four months running on a smaller network created specifically for the upgrade.

Moving the upgrade to Solana's established testnet will check whether the broader group of computers and services already running the blockchain can switch together simultaneously.

A final launch date for the Alpenglow upgrade has not been set but it is expected to be completed by early October.

SOL is currently trading at $116.76 U.S., having declined 6% this year.