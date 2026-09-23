Binance Invests $100 Million In Stablecoin Issuer Circle

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has invested $100 million U.S. in stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group (NYSE: $CRCL).

A regulatory filing shows that privately held Binance purchased $100 million U.S. worth of Circle stock and entered into a new five-year agreement to promote Circle's USDC stablecoin (CRYPTO: $USDC).

The commercial agreement between the companies went into effect on Sept. 17.

Binance paid $80.84 U.S. per share for 1,237,011 shares of Circle's Class A common stock, a price the filing characterized as 5% below the market rate at the time of closing.

As part of the deal, Circle will pay Binance a monthly fee calculated as a portion of USDC balances in exchange for Binance promoting USDC on its exchange platform.

This is not the first arrangement between Binance and Circle. The companies have had similar payment-for-promotion deals in place since 2024.

The new agreement prevents Binance from selling, pledging, or hedging its shares in Circle for a period of two years, or until it exits the commercial deal under specified conditions.

"Our $100 million investment and five-year commitment represent long-duration conviction," said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, in a statement.

Circle's stock rose 2% on news of the latest investment from Binance. However, CRCL stock has declined 11% since the company went public in June 2025.

Binance is privately held and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.