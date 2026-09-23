Energy Trust Of Oregon Selects Franklin Energy To Lead Next Generation Of Multifamily Energy Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, announced today that it has been selected by Energy Trust of Oregon to lead implementation of its multifamily energy efficiency program, expanding a relationship between the organizations that spans more than a decade.

Franklin Energy will lead a comprehensive program management and delivery team, bringing together energy efficiency expertise, advanced analytics, community-based partnerships, and multiple pathways for participation. The program is designed to make it easier for multifamily property owners, managers, and residents to access energy-saving opportunities while helping Energy Trust reach more customers across Oregon's diverse multifamily market.

“Energy Trust of Oregon has been an important partner to Franklin Energy for more than a decade, and being selected to lead this program represents an exciting next chapter in that relationship,” said Antonio Corradini, Franklin Energy President of Commercial and Industrial Program Delivery.“Multifamily buildings present tremendous opportunities for energy savings, but realizing those savings requires more than incentives alone. It takes strong community relationships, smart use of data, and a customer experience that makes participation easier. We're proud to bring those pieces together for Energy Trust and the communities it serves.”

Franklin Energy's approach moves beyond traditional incentive delivery by connecting prescriptive and custom incentives, direct install services, retail and distributor channels, technical assistance, and community-based engagement into a coordinated program. Advanced building-level analytics will help identify opportunities and tailor engagement based on building characteristics, geography, and customer needs.

Equitable access will also be embedded throughout program delivery. Franklin Energy and its team of supporting firms will work with community-based organizations and local partners to reach historically underserved customers. Through multilingual engagement, targeted support, and dedicated Program Navigators, the program will help customers overcome barriers, navigate the process, and move energy-saving projects through completion.

“Some of the greatest opportunities for energy efficiency are also among the most complex to reach,” added Amanda Zuniga, Energy Trust of Oregon Program Manager – Commercial. “Our job is to make that complexity invisible to the customer-connecting the right expertise, technology, and local partners behind the scenes so property owners and residents have a clear path to meaningful energy savings.”

Beyond immediate energy savings, the program is designed to support longer-term improvements across Oregon's multifamily market. Through resident education, trade ally development, community engagement and emerging technologies, Franklin Energy will help create pathways from near-term efficiency measures to deeper building improvements that support affordability, resilience, and Oregon's evolving clean energy goals.

Franklin Energy will work alongside a team of specialized partners with multifamily, technical, and community expertise, including TRC Companies, Kambo Energy Group, Unrooz Solutions, Beira Consulting, Baan Consulting, and ASK Energy. Together, the team brings established relationships in the region and experience across program delivery, engineering, community engagement, and equitable program design.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy is a fully integrated provider of comprehensive energy solutions, combining strategic consulting, program delivery, product solutions, and design/build services. The company partners with utilities, governments, and businesses to advance energy efficiency, electrification, decarbonization, and load management at scale. Powered by advanced technology platforms and decades of industry expertise, Franklin Energy delivers measurable impact across the full energy services lifecycle.

Founded in 1994, Franklin Energy is committed to protecting communities, strengthening programs, and boldly shaping the energy future. Learn more at FranklinEnergy.com.

About Energy Trust of Oregon

Energy Trust of Oregon is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to helping utility customers and communities benefit from saving energy and generating renewable power. Through services, cash incentives and energy solutions, Energy Trust helps participating customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista save energy and money while supporting a sustainable energy future. Learn more at energytrust.org.

CONTACT: Kristi Longballa Franklin Energy 866-735-1432...