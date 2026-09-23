CSL OWL SRI Launches MV Rock Star, First Of Two New Subsea Rock Installation Vessels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSL OWL SRI, a partnership between The CSL Group and Offshore Wind Logistics (OWL), announces the launch of MV Rock Star, the first of two purpose-built subsea rock installation (SRI) vessels designed to serve the offshore renewable energy sector.

True to her name, MV Rock Star is built to transport and precisely place rock on the seabed, supporting the construction and maintenance of offshore wind projects.

With a rock carrying capacity of 17,500 metric tonnes and DP2 dynamic positioning, MV Rock Star will deliver cost-effective, high-precision rock installation in water depths of up to 100 metres. The vessel can operate on marine gas oil (MGO) and methanol, providing a pathway toward zero-emission operations.

Purpose-built for operational flexibility, MV Rock Star features a tremie pipe with active motion compensation for precise rock placement and transport belts capable of handling 60-300 kg grading (with the heaviest rock weighing 450 kg), along with additional capabilities for installing larger armour rock.

“The launch of MV Rock Star is an exciting moment for CSL OWL SRI and brings us one step closer to putting this new purpose-built capacity to work for the offshore renewable energy sector,” said Maarten van der Giessen, CEO of CSL OWL SRI.“Our vessels are designed to bring greater flexibility and cost efficiency to subsea rock installation in and around bottom-fixed wind farms and associated cables. By optimizing offshore renewable energy logistics, we aim to help make green energy more affordable.”

MV Rock Star and her sister vessel will support a range of offshore wind applications, including scour protection, cable burial and protection, and other subsea rock installation work.

Watch highlights from the launch of MV Rock Star:

About CSL OWL SRI

CSL OWL SRI is an independent marine contractor specializing in subsea rock installation services. The company provides customized solutions to support the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms, with a focus on safe, sustainable and cost-effective operations.

Media Contact:

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

+1 514-653-8854 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at