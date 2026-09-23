Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Fluence Energy (FLNC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At least five research firms downgraded Fluence Energy or slashed price targets within days of the Company's September 16, 2026 fiscal 2026 guidance reduction -- including a 70% target cut from Baird and a BMO reduction from $14 to $7 per share

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) shareholders were hit with a wave of analyst downgrades and price-target reductions after the Company disclosed a fiscal 2026 guidance cut on September 16, 2026, with Baird cutting its price target by 70% and BMO reducing its target from $14 to $7 per share. If you held FLNC shares and lost money, you are encouraged to submit your FLNC losses for review. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The revised outlook put fiscal 2026 revenue at approximately $2.4 billion. Wall Street had been carrying roughly $2.96 billion -- a gap of about $560 million. The adjusted EBITDA forecast moved from a loss of approximately $10 million to a loss of approximately $200 million. Management attributed the revision to delays ramping the Company's Houston contract-manufacturing facility and continuing U.S. supply-chain problems.

The research reaction landed fast. Goldman Sachs downgraded FLNC to Neutral. Zacks moved the shares to Strong Sell. Canaccord cut its price target from $24 to $15. The Company reported $1.44 billion of quarterly orders and a record $6.4 billion backlog alongside the reduced outlook. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of FLNC investors.

Shareholders who lost money on Fluence Energy stock may request a no-cost review of their recovery options or reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the FLNC investigation? A: Investors who purchased FLNC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Fluence Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and its ability to convert backlog into revenue on schedule. When the Company reduced fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.4 billion and widened its adjusted EBITDA loss forecast to approximately $200 million, a wave of analyst downgrades and price-target cuts followed.

Q: When did Fluence Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do FLNC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FLNC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the investigation take to resolve? A: The timeline depends on the facts developed during the investigation, court schedule, case developments, and whether legal action is later pursued, dismissed, resolved, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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