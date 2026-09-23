Anortech Welcomes Historic Greenland Security Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnorTech Inc. ("AnorTech" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ANOR; OTCQB: ANORF) welcomes the signing of the Greenland Security Agreement by Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States at the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

The agreement marks a significant moment for Greenland and the Arctic. It strengthens defense cooperation across the region, affirms Greenland's sovereignty and its right to self-determination, and recognizes the importance of critical mineral projects in Greenland.

"This is a historic agreement, and we are especially pleased that Greenland stands as a full signatory, with its rights and sovereignty respected," said Jim Cambon, President of AnorTech. "The agreement brings security and stability to Greenland and reinforces its role as an integral part of a secure supply chain for critical and strategic resources. We expect increased investment in critical mineral projects to follow."

About AnorTech Inc.

AnorTech is pioneering the next generation of sustainable materials from anorthosite. The Company owns 100% of the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland – strategically located just 80 km northeast of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on open tidewater and adjacent to significant hydroelectric potential.

AnorTech is advancing multiple product lines towards commercialization, including:



Zero-waste Smelter Grade Alumina (SGA) and High Purity Alumina (HPA)

Next generation alumina-based catalysts for CO2 capture

CO2-free refractory cement and advanced 3D-printable cement Lunar construction materials using anorthosite-based concrete



The Company filed a U.S. provisional patent in 2025 to protect its proprietary sustainable SGA and HPA process (see NR2025-01) and shipped 15 tonnes of Gronne Bjerg anorthosite to Ontario in preparation for pilot plant testing. AnorTech is actively pursuing strategic industry partnerships to accelerate commercialization of its alumina technologies. AnorTech has over C$3 million in working capital.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164



Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the future advancement and development of the Sarfartoq project; the potential benefits of AnorTech's investment in Greenland Mines; the commercialization of AnorTech's alumina and other anorthosite-based technologies; the Company's ongoing discussions with potential strategic and industry partners; and the expected benefits of the strategic relationship between AnorTech and Greenland Mines. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation: that Greenland Mines may elect to exercise the Option and will have the resources to do so; that the strategic relationship will provide both parties with the expected benefits; and that market conditions will remain favorable for critical metals projects and alumina technologies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: adverse market conditions; general economic, market or business risks; unanticipated costs; technical or commercial challenges associated with AnorTech's technologies ;; the failure by either or both parties to realize the expected benefits of the strategic relationship; changes in demand for critical minerals or alumina; and the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR+, which can be accessed at the Company's profile on . This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.