Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Expands Multi-City Trial Network Across Texas Locations

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment.

Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Luis Espinoza, Texas Trial Attorney for Karns & Karns, focusing on core accident and injury claims.

Veronica De Leon, Texas Trial Attorney, brings invaluable experience from her background representing defendant insurance companies.

Trial Attorney Darren McBratney of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, uniquely licensed across California, Texas, and Arizona

Trial firm coordinates regional resources across Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Beaumont, and El Paso for complex 18-wheeler and catastrophic accident claims

- Mike Karns AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With commercial motor vehicle traffic reaching unprecedented levels across the state's key transit corridors, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has announced the formal expansion of its multi-office Texas trial network. Backed by over $500 Million recovered nationally and decades of trial experience, the family-owned firm now operates seven strategically positioned offices across Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Round Rock, Beaumont, and El Paso. This statewide infrastructure provides immediate, localized trial firepower for individuals and families devastated by catastrophic 18-wheeler collisions, commercial fleet crashes, and industrial negligenceConfronting the Freight Crisis: Trial Preparation vs. Highway Billboard MillsTexas consistently leads the nation in commercial truck traffic and fatal commercial vehicle collisions. High-density corridors-including Interstate 35, Interstate 10, Interstate 45, and the Eastex Freeway-serve as the economic backbone for interstate shipping and petrochemical transit. However, this relentless volume often results in corporate motor carriers cutting corners on driver rest periods, vehicle maintenance, and federal safety compliance.Motorists across the Lone Star State are constantly bombarded by highway billboards promoting quick-settlement legal services. The firm emphasizes that these high-volume operations frequently work against the victim's best financial interest."Billboards promise easy cash, but insurance companies know which firms are actually willing to pick a jury and which ones run settlement mills designed to dump cases for pennies on the dollar," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Commercial trucking carriers and Fortune 500 logistics fleets do not offer full value out of goodwill. They evaluate the litigation record of the law firm standing opposite them. At Karns & Karns, we prepare every commercial wreck as if it is going directly to a Texas jury. That courtroom reputation is the single most valuable asset an injured victim can have."Rapid-Response Commercial Litigation Across the Lone Star StateCommercial trucking corporations deploy catastrophic response teams and defense counsel to crash sites within hours. Karns & Karns counters this corporate playbook by dispatching independent accident reconstructionists and trial investigators immediately.The firm's dedicated Texas litigation group focuses heavily on high-stakes negligence claims:18-Wheeler & Commercial Tractor-Trailer Crashes: Subpoenaing electronic logging devices (ELDs), downloading engine control module (ECM) black box telemetry, and auditing driver qualification files to prove Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) violations.Severe Highway & Interstate Collisions: Litigating multi-vehicle pileups, high-speed rear-end impacts, and catastrophic passenger vehicle wrecks along I-35, I-10, and regional tollways.Wrongful Death Litigation: Assisting surviving spouses, children, and parents under the Texas Wrongful Death Act (Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code Chapter 71), ensuring long-term financial security and accountability after a fatal crash.Construction & Industrial Site Injuries: Prosecuting third-party liability claims involving general contractor safety breaches, machinery failures, and industrial workplace negligence that go well beyond statutory workers' compensation limitations.Motorcycle & Vulnerable Commuter Traumas: Overcoming standard insurance defense biases to secure full medical and financial recoveries for riders facing catastrophic orthopedic and traumatic brain injuries."Our physical footprint across Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Beaumont, and El Paso ensures our trial teams can secure physical evidence, preserve dashcam footage, and file lawsuits before evidence disappears," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "We fund 100 percent of the litigation capital in-house under our No-Fee Guarantee, ensuring working Texas families never get out-spent by massive corporate insurers."Austin (Central Texas Hub): 2512 S I-35 Frontage Rd, #350, Austin, TX 78704Houston (Gulf Coast Commercial Hub): 550 Post Oak Blvd, #405, Houston, TX 77027San Antonio – Sonterra: 401 E Sonterra Blvd, #355, San Antonio, TX 78258San Antonio – Tesoro: 8626 Tesoro Dr, #812, San Antonio, TX 78217Round Rock: 1 Chisholm Trail Rd, #450, Round Rock, TX 78681Beaumont (Golden Triangle Gateway): 268 Pearl St, #354, Beaumont, TX 77701El Paso (West Texas Corridor): 221 N Kansas St, #726, El Paso, TX 79901About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. Backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews and over $500 million recovered for negligence victims, the firm handles catastrophic motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and complex commercial litigation across California, Texas, Washington, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.Media & Texas Legal Inquiries:Phone: 1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Website:

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Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Expands Multi-City Trial Network Across Texas Locations News Provided By Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accicent Attorneys September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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