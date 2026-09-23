Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Accelerate High-Stakes Trial Litigation From Chicago Wacker Drive

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment.

Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Operating from 10 N Wacker Drive, Trail Firm is driving rapid growth in Cook County litigation across commercial trucking, wrongful death, and rideshare claims.

- Mike Karns CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following months of rapid operational expansion and litigation intake across the Greater Chicago metropolitan area, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has reinforced its commitment to Cook County with an aggressive, trial-first litigation initiative headquartered at 10 N Wacker Dr., #200. Backed by over $500 million recovered nationally and more than 2,500 five-star client reviews, the family-owned trial firm is actively challenging the region's high-volume "billboard lawyer" model by preparing complex injury and wrongful death lawsuits directly for trial before Illinois juries.Trial Lawyers vs. Billboard Mills: Transforming the Cook County Legal LandscapeChicago commuters along the Kennedy Expressway (I-90), Dan Ryan (I-94), and Eisenhower (I-290) are saturated with billboard advertisements promising quick cash settlements. However, many of these advertising networks operate as "settlement mills"-high-turnover operations designed to settle hundreds of cases quickly without investing the capital or trial readiness necessary to push an insurer to its maximum policy limits."Chicago is a city that respects grit and real courtroom strength," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "When a catastrophic crash occurs on the Stevenson Expressway or a family suffers a devastating loss, they do not need an advertising broker looking for a rapid, discounted payout. They need a trial firm with the resources to subpoena black box records, retain independent accident reconstructionists, and stand up to corporate insurers inside the Richard J. Daley Center. Corporate defense counsel know which firms go to trial and which firms fold; that courtroom reputation is what forces full, fair compensation."Comprehensive Practice Areas Across Greater Chicago and IllinoisOperating under its firm-wide No-Fee Guarantee-where the firm advances 100% of all litigation expenses and clients pay zero out of pocket unless compensation is recovered-Karns & Karns provides aggressive representation across core litigation areas:Commercial Trucking & Logistics Collisions: Immediately deploying accident reconstruction specialists to download electronic logging devices (ELDs), engine control modules (ECMs), and maintenance records after severe 18-wheeler and freight tractor-trailer crashes along the I-55, I-80, and I-94 logistics corridors.Catastrophic Car & Highway Crashes: Managing severe multi-vehicle collisions, rear-end spine and traumatic brain injury claims, and high-speed expressway impacts caused by distracted or impaired drivers.Wrongful Death Litigation: Providing steadfast, compassionate representation for grieving families under the Illinois Wrongful Death Act (740 ILCS 180/), pursuing accountability for lost financial support, companionship, and grief.Pedestrian & Urban Crosswalk Accidents: Protecting vulnerable pedestrians, runners, and cyclists struck in the Loop, downtown intersections, and transit corridors against aggressive comparative-fault defense tactics.Motorcycle Collisions: Overcoming unfair insurance adjuster bias to secure full medical and economic recoveries for riders suffering catastrophic road trauma.Rideshare Accidents & Uber/Lyft Liability: Cutting through layered commercial insurance policies to hold rideshare corporations accountable for driver negligence.Rideshare Sexual Abuse & Assault Litigation: Prosecuting trauma-informed civil actions against rideshare platforms for negligent hiring, driver supervision failures, and platform security deficiencies, utilizing confidential filings to safeguard survivor privacy."Our active litigation presence in downtown Chicago ensures local injury victims receive elite, localized firepower backed by the capital of a national trial firm," said founding partner Mike Karns. "We fund every deposition, medical specialist, and forensic model in-house, ensuring corporate insurance companies never outspend our clients."About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. With over $500 million recovered for negligence victims, the firm represents clients across California, Texas, Washington, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois, specializing in catastrophic motor vehicle wrecks, commercial trucking collisions, wrongful death, premises liability, and rideshare litigation.Chicago Office Location: 10 N Wacker Dr, #200, Chicago, IL 60606Media & Legal Inquiries:Phone: 1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Website:

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Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Accelerate High-Stakes Trial Litigation from Chicago Wacker Drive News Provided By Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accicent Attorneys September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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