Lion Country Safari Renews Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Continuing Commitment To Inclusive Wildlife Experiences

Lion Country Safari is Florida's largest and oldest drive-through safari and has been a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) since 2024.

- Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES

LOXAHATCHEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lion Country Safari proudly renews its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), continuing its commitment to creating welcoming and accessible experiences for autistic guests and their families. As part of the renewal process, at least 80% of front-facing staff received updated autism and sensory training. The specialized training provides staff with the knowledge, tools, and practical strategies to understand and support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families and enhance their visit to the park.

“Lion Country Safari's continued commitment to accessibility demonstrates how wildlife and outdoor attractions can create more welcoming experiences for visitors and families,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES.“By renewing its Certified Autism CenterTM designation and continuing to invest in staff training, Lion Country Safari is taking meaningful steps to ensure autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals can enjoy its unique safari experience with greater comfort and confidence.”

With nearly 60 years of history in South Florida, Lion Country Safari continues to focus on improving its facilities and making its amenities accessible and accommodating. For guests with mobility needs, wheelchairs are available to rent at the Guest Services area in the Gardens walk-through park. Accessible viewing windows are also available at many of the habitats, including the flamingo, squirrel monkey, reptile, sloth, and porcupine habitats.

For more information about accessibility at Lion Country Safari, visit their accessibility page at accessibility.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Lion Country Safari is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Lion Country Safari

Lion Country Safari is Florida's largest and oldest drive-through safari. Situated on 300 acres, it is home to hundreds of animals, including some of the world's most iconic species including rhinos, lions, and giraffes. Along the four-mile route through the safari, guests can experience large herds of animals roaming through open, natural habitats.. Following the drive-through safari, guests have access to the Gardens, a 55-acre walkthrough park with more close up animal encounters. Under its new ownership, Lion Country Safari is focused on achieving excellence in conservation, education and providing an elevated guest experience. For more information, call (561) 793-1084 or visit .

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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Lion Country Safari Renews Certified Autism CenterTM Designation, Continuing Commitment to Inclusive Wildlife Experiences News Provided By IBCCES September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry



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