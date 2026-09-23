Juego Studios Publishes Responsible AI Policy, Commits To Never Training Models On Client Work

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DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juego Studios commits that client code, assets, and intellectual property will never be used to train AI models without explicit written authorization, protecting confidentiality as AI is adopted across select workflows.Juego Studios, a video game development company and game art studio operating in the US as Juego Studios Inc., today announced the publication of its responsible AI policy, formalizing the company's approach to adopting artificial intelligence across selected creative and development workflows. The approach is designed to help teams explore ideas, improve efficiency, and deliver future-ready digital experiences while maintaining the standards of quality, confidentiality, and client trust that define every engagement.AI is rapidly changing the way digital products are imagined and built. At Juego Studios, AI is being evaluated and applied as an assistive capability, supporting skilled designers, artists, developers, and project teams rather than replacing their expertise or creative judgment.“Our clients trust us with their most valuable intellectual property-their code, their assets, and their creative vision,” said Suman BK, founder and CEO of Juego Studios. "That's why our AI approach starts with a hard line: client work is never used to train third-party or proprietary AI models without explicit written authorization. As we adopt new technologies, protecting that trust comes first."Juego Studios' responsible AI approach focuses on using appropriate tools and controlled workflows to support areas such as ideation, research, prototyping, content assistance, and selected processes across our game development outsourcing services. Every use case is assessed against project needs, client requirements, quality expectations, and relevant confidentiality obligations.“AI helps our teams move faster in early-stage work - research, prototyping, and exploring options," said Rudresha M, founder and COO of Juego Studios. "But final creative direction, code architecture, quality assurance, and delivery sign-off stay with our people every time."Juego Studios' responsible AI principles include:Human-led delivery: Creative, technical, security, and quality decisions remain with Juego Studios' experienced professionals.Client-first confidentiality: AI usage is considered in line with project requirements, confidentiality commitments, and applicable client agreements.Respect for intellectual property: Client code, concepts, and confidential project information, including assets produced by our game art outsourcing studio, are handled under strict access controls and used only for the purposes defined in each client agreement.Purposeful adoption: AI is applied to specific, well-defined tasks-concept ideation, rapid prototyping, research synthesis, and QA support-where it demonstrably speeds up early-stage work. Final creative direction, code architecture, and client deliverables remain human-led.Continuous governance: The company continues to assess AI tools, workflows, and safeguards as the technology evolves.Clients can request a copy of Juego Studios' responsible AI policy by contacting their account team. For more information about Juego Studios, visit .About Juego Studios:Juego Studios is a game development and art outsourcing company that creates high-quality games, immersive experiences, and digital products for businesses, brands, and startups. With expertise spanning game development, art, design, emerging technologies, and enterprise solutions, Juego Studios helps organizations build engaging experiences for a rapidly evolving digital world.

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Juego Studios Publishes Responsible AI Policy, Commits to Never Training Models on Client Work News Provided By Juego studios September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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