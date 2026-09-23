Medicapture Expands Its Portfolio With New Video Management Solutions

Video Management Solutions

VMS Lite and VMS Pro

New solutions bring advanced video routing, capture, archiving, and sharing to medical practices while supporting future AI-enabled workflows.

- Laurent Bogaert, Business Development Manager, Integration at MediCapture MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MediCapture, an established leader in medical video recording and archiving systems, today announced the expansion of its portfolio with Video Management Solutions designed to simplify how medical practices route, capture, archive and share medical video.As medical imaging and video become increasingly important across clinical workflows, healthcare facilities face growing demands to manage video from surgical cameras, endoscopy systems, ultrasound devices and other medical imaging equipment. Typical requirements include displaying live or archived content across multiple monitors, viewing several video sources simultaneously, recording and annotating procedures, and making captured content available for on-demand review or sharing through live streaming.Previously, there was no ready-to-use, off-the-shelf solution available on the market. Instead, existing solutions were highly complex, required customization, and relied on multiple hardware components and extensive development. As a result, they were largely unsuitable for small and medium-sized medical practices.Ready-to-Use Video Management SolutionsMediCapture's new Video Management Solutions completely transform the user experience by bringing complete video management capabilities into a compact, intuitive and ready-to-use solution.At the heart of the solution is MediCapture's all-new 4×4 Medical Video Routing system, directly operated through its existing multifunctional MTRTM Recorders and MSP Smart Panels.Medical practices can not only route video sources to the displays where they are needed, but also record procedures, archive content, annotate videos, and share content through the same Unified User Interface. The result is a complete video management workflow without the need to assemble multiple independent systems or undertake lengthy UI development.The functionality is integrated into the MediCapture ecosystem, providing a solution designed for easy installation and configuration while building on the simplicity that has defined MediCapture recording systems for more than two decades.“There is no doubt that this will accelerate the adoption of Video Management Solutions in small and medium-sized practices,” said Laurent Bogaert, Business Development Manager, Integration at MediCapture.“What was previously considered too complex for smaller practices is now becoming accessible through MediCapture's simple-to-use and powerful approach.”From Managing Video to Creating ValueBeyond simplifying today's video workflows, MediCapture sees a much larger opportunity emerging from the growing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.“The real opportunity today is to make the right tools available to create value from video content,” said Mike Bishop, CEO of MediCapture.“Our Video Management Solutions give doctors an easier way to access live and archived video, but that is only the first step. More importantly, they create an ecosystem in which video can become enriched, structured and annotated data.”This enriched data has the potential to support a wide range of applications beyond the immediate clinical workflow. Training centers can use structured video content to develop educational resources and support clinical training, while clinical research organizations can leverage enriched datasets for research and AI model development.MediCapture Video Management Solutions are now available for demonstration and testing. Medical certifications are currently underway, with the first solution expected to be commercially available for shipment in October 2026. MediCapture is accepting pre-orders as of today.About MediCaptureMediCapture develops medical video recording, archiving, streaming and video management technologies designed to simplify the capture, management and sharing of clinical content. Building on its expertise in medical recording and archiving hardware, MediCapture continues to expand its position in software by creating integrated solutions that connect medical imaging, video management and emerging AI-enabled workflows.

Global Marketing Department

MediCapture Inc.

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MediCapture Expands Its Portfolio With New Video Management Solutions News Provided By MediCapture Inc. September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications...



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