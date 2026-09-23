Mirakl Connect Simplifies Multichannel Selling For Target Plus Marketplace Brands, Suppliers And Sellers

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New integration enables sellers to manage Target Plus marketplace business operations alongside other sales channels within one AI-powered platform

- Sophie Marchessou, Chief Customer Officer at MiraklBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mirakl Connect, the AI-powered multichannel selling platform, today announced a new integration with Target Plus, Target's curated third-party digital marketplace, that enables marketplace sellers to connect their Target Plus accounts and manage their operations alongside their other sales channels from a single platform.Through the new Target Plus integration, sellers can centralize catalog management, product creation, offers, pricing, inventory, orders, shipments, and refunds in Mirakl Connect. The integration helps sellers reduce manual work, simplify multichannel operations, and manage their Target Plus business through the same platform they use to run their broader commerce operations.This integration is designed for sellers at every stage of their marketplace journey. Sellers already operating on Target Plus can consolidate their operations in Mirakl Connect, while existing Mirakl Connect users who sell on Target Plus can add Target Plus as a new channel without leaving the platform they already use. Sellers planning to launch on Target Plus can use AI-powered catalog creation to simplify product setup and accelerate their path to market.The integration addresses a growing challenge for sellers operating across multiple marketplaces: managing different integrations, product requirements, inventory feeds, pricing updates, and order workflows across separate systems.The Target Plus integration gives sellers a simpler way to manage their business. Mirakl Connect's Catalog Transformer uses AI to transform existing product data into Target-compliant, marketplace-ready listings, while real-time pricing and inventory synchronization helps reduce manual updates, pricing errors, and the risk of overselling. Sellers can also manage orders, fulfillment, shipments, and refunds through one centralized workflow, oversee multiple Target Plus accounts or brands from a single account, and add Target Plus alongside existing channels without adopting a separate integration or operational tool.“Marketplaces are growing 4.5 times faster than traditional ecommerce, and sellers active on two or more marketplaces generate an average of 17.5x revenue compared to single-channel strategies. As operations increase in complexity and channel strategies grow, seller demand continues to reinforce the need for a single, intelligent platform to manage every marketplace operation,” said Sophie Marchessou, Chief Customer Officer at Mirakl.“By bringing Target Plus into Mirakl Connect, we are giving sellers the tools to create marketplace-ready product content, keep pricing and inventory synchronized, and manage orders more efficiently, all from one platform.”Target Plus joins a growing ecosystem of channels available through Mirakl Connect, giving sellers a more efficient way to expand their reach while maintaining centralized control of their catalog, offers, inventory, and orders.The Target Plus integration is available to eligible sellers through Mirakl Connect beginning September 23, 2026. To learn more, visit Target-Mirakl Connect.About MiraklFounded in 2012, Mirakl has been at the forefront of marketplace innovation, empowering every business to compete in the platform economy.Mirakl Connect is an AI-powered unified platform enabling sellers and brands to scale across the world's leading marketplaces, with capabilities to transform and optimize catalog data, centralize operations and customer communications across 450+ channels.Mirakl Connect helps a global network of over 100k third-party marketplace sellers. Brands like Ana Luisa, Boggi Milano, Cotopaxi, Lacoste, Lanvin, Living Proof, and Maxi-Cosi use Mirakl Connect to grow their businesses in new and remarkable ways.For more information, visit

Alyssa Sullivan

ASPR for Mirakl

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Mirakl Connect Simplifies Multichannel Selling for Target Plus Marketplace Brands, Suppliers and Sellers News Provided By Mirakl September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



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