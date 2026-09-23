2Nd Gen Hardwood Urges Colorado Buyers To Prepare For Flooring Tariff Changes

2nd Gen Hardwood highlights how potential tariff changes could affect the cost and availability of imported hardwood flooring materials for homeowners, builders and commercial projects.

With a federal hardwood import update due October 1, the Denver flooring contractor helps clients prepare for changes in material costs and availability.

- Logan Sharbono, Owner, 2nd Gen HardwoodDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A federal update on hardwood imports is due October 1, and Denver-based flooring contractor 2nd Gen Hardwood is advising homeowners, builders, general contractors and property managers with upcoming flooring projects to pay close attention to material pricing and availability.Under a 2025 presidential proclamation addressing timber and lumber imports, the Secretary of Commerce is required to provide the President with an update on hardwood timber and lumber, their markets and the domestic industry by October 1, 2026. The update is intended to help determine whether additional duties on imported hardwood timber, lumber or derivative products are warranted. Any future changes could affect portions of the flooring supply chain that rely on imported wood products.For contractors and property owners already planning projects, 2nd Gen Hardwood owner Logan Sharbono says the uncertainty makes early product selection and purchasing more important.“Flooring prices have already been affected by changes in material costs, tariffs and availability,” said Sharbono.“For someone planning a project in the next several months, it makes sense to know what product you want, where it comes from and what the current lead time is rather than waiting until the last minute.”What the Review Could Mean for FlooringFlooring products can be affected differently by changes in international trade depending on where the materials are sourced and how the product is manufactured. Engineered hardwood, for example, may contain multiple wood components sourced or manufactured in different countries.For buyers, that means two hardwood flooring products that look similar can have very different supply chains and exposure to changes in import costs.2nd Gen Hardwood recommends that clients with upcoming projects consider three practical steps:1. Confirm materials and pricing early. Projects planned for this fall or winter may benefit from selecting products and confirming availability before additional changes occur.2. Understand where the flooring is manufactured. Knowing whether a product is domestic or imported-and understanding the construction of engineered products-can help buyers evaluate potential price and supply risks.3. Consider lead times as well as price. Changes in trade policy can affect product availability and delivery schedules in addition to material costs.“We don't want people making a rushed flooring decision because they're worried about tariffs,” Sharbono said.“We want them to have good information. If you're building, renovating or bidding a commercial project, this is a good time to review the flooring package and understand your options.”Planning Ahead for Colorado Flooring Projects2nd Gen Hardwood works with homeowners, builders, general contractors and commercial clients throughout the Denver metro area. The company provides hardwood installation and refinishing as well as commercial flooring, concrete preparation and leveling, moisture mitigation, polished concrete and resinous flooring systems.The company is offering consultations for clients who want to review upcoming flooring projects and discuss how material sourcing, availability and potential tariff changes could affect their plans.To discuss an upcoming project, contact 2nd Gen Hardwood at 720-202-1343 or visit 2ndgenhardwood.About 2nd Gen Hardwood2nd Gen Hardwood is a Denver, Colorado-based flooring contractor serving homeowners, builders, general contractors, commercial clients and property managers throughout the Denver metro area. Built on two generations of flooring experience, the company provides hardwood installation, sanding and refinishing, historic restoration, commercial flooring, concrete preparation and leveling, moisture mitigation, polished concrete and resinous flooring systems.

Logan Sharbono

2nd Gen Hardwood

+1 720-202-1343

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2nd Gen Hardwood Urges Colorado Buyers to Prepare for Flooring Tariff Changes News Provided By 2nd Gen Hardwood September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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