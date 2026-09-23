Goda Lab, with Tokyo Relife Clinic as a Member, Selected as One of 10 XPRIZE Healthspan Milestone 2 Awardees

Goda Lab, with Tokyo Relife Clinic as a Member, Selected as One of 10 XPRIZE Healthspan Milestone 2 Awardees

Statement from Yoshiaki Furuyama, Chief Executive Officer, Tokyo Relife Clinic

Statement from Hidekazu Yamada, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Adviser, Tokyo Relife Clinic (Former President of the Japanese Society of Anti-Aging Medicine)

Tokyo Relife Clinic

JAPAN, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tokyo Relife Clinic (located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Chief Executive Officer: Yoshiaki Furuyama) is pleased to announce that Goda Lab - a research team in which CEO Yoshiaki Furuyama participates through the Endowed Chair of Cellular Senescence Control - has been selected as one of the 10 Milestone 2 Awardees in the global healthspan competition, XPRIZE Healthspan.

The teams selected as Milestone 2 Awardees aim to demonstrate therapeutics for adults aged 50 to 90 that restore age-related declines in muscle, cognitive, and immune functions by at least 10 years (with a target of 20 years), thereby dramatically extending healthy lifespan.

【Key Highlights】

Goda Lab Selected Among 10 Milestone 2 Awardees: Goda Lab - a research team joined by Yoshiaki Furuyama, CEO of Tokyo Relife Clinic, through the Endowed Chair of Cellular Senescence Control - has been named one of 10 Milestone 2 Awardees in the global competition XPRIZE Healthspan.

About XPRIZE Healthspan: XPRIZE Healthspan is an international competition aimed at validating therapeutics that restore age-related declines in muscle, cognitive, and immune functions in adults aged 50 to 90 by at least 10 years, and target 20 years, leading to the extension of human healthspan.

Future Outlook: Following this selection, Goda Lab plans to initiate clinical research aimed at demonstrating a 10+ year restoration of age-decline functions in humans, with the goal of winning the final testing phase in 2030.

About XPRIZE Healthspan

XPRIZE Healthspan is a global, 7-year competition designed to incentivize the development and testing of therapeutics that restore muscle, cognitive, and immune functions by at least 10 years - with an ambitious goal of 20 years - in adults aged 50 to 90 within a 1-year treatment period, thereby extending human healthspan.



About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is an established global leader in designing and operating large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, its unique model has democratized crowdsourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions, accelerating a more equitable and abundant future for all. For more information, please see the links below:





XPRIZE Healthspan:

XPRIZE Healthspan Competition Page | XPRIZE Foundation

Goda Lab

Goda Lab Reaches Final Phase of XPRIZE Healthspan Competition With Super Exosomes

Statement from Yoshiaki Furuyama, Chief Executive Officer, Tokyo Relife Clinic

“It is a tremendous honor that Goda Lab, in which Tokyo Relife Clinic participates, has been selected as a Milestone 2 Awardee in XPRIZE Healthspan.

Reaching this new stage in a global initiative aimed at extending healthy human lifespan marks a major milestone for our clinic as well.

This recognition is a testament to the years of groundbreaking research and dedication by Prof. Goda and the entire research team. We are deeply privileged to participate in these efforts and contribute to the universal challenge of extending healthspan.

Moving forward, we will continue to foster close collaboration with the research team to advance evidence-based longevity research. By sharing Japan's innovative scientific achievements with the world, we remain committed to realizing a future of longer, healthier living.”

Statement from Hidekazu Yamada, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Adviser, Tokyo Relife Clinic

(Former President of the Japanese Society of Anti-Aging Medicine)

“Being selected as a Milestone 2 Awardee marks a major step forward toward the universal human dream of extending healthy lifespan. Having dedicated many years to anti-aging medicine, I am truly honored to join everyone at Goda Lab and global experts on this international stage as we advance into the final phase of clinical validation. By proving the scientific foundation of cellular senescence control, and leveraging our clinic's full clinical expertise, we are fully committed to contributing to this groundbreaking project to realize a future where everyone can live a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life.”

About Tokyo Relife Clinic

Tokyo Relife Clinic is a regenerative medicine clinic located in Ginza, Tokyo.

Centered around the theme of "Longevity" (extending healthy lifespan), the clinic provides advanced regenerative and cellular therapies, including autologous adipose-derived stem cell therapy, NK cell therapy, autologous cultured fibroblast therapy, PRP therapy, exosome treatments, and stem cell conditioned media therapies.

The clinic houses an in-house Cell Processing Center (CPC) where cells are cultured and processed, establishing a collaborative ecosystem among physicians, researchers, and cell culture engineers. A defining feature of our autologous adipose-derived stem cell therapy is an end-to-end management system that seamlessly oversees every step-from cell harvesting and culturing to quality control and administration. By integrating clinical care, cell culture, quality control, testing, and research, Tokyo Relife Clinic delivers regenerative medicine with an uncompromising focus on safety and quality.

Furthermore, through joint research initiatives with universities and research institutions, the clinic is dedicated to contributing to the extension of healthspan and the enhancement of Quality of Life (QOL) by advancing the field of regenerative medicine.



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