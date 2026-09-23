The Albany Job Fair Oct 7Th 2026 Features Globalfoundries, Republic Services, Urban Box, NY Creates, Watervliet Arsenal

Albany Job Fair

Oct 7 2026 Albany Job Fair

Albany Job Fair Oct 7, 2026

Features 50+ Recruiters on site with Veterans Hour 9a-10a, Public Hours 10a-4p, Holiday Inn Latham NY, Job Seeker Registration Not Required

- NYS Senator Jacob AshbyLATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Job seekers across the Capital Region will have an opportunity to connect face-to-face with employers at the Albany Job Fair on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. Featuring GlobalFoundries, Republic Services, Urban Box, NY Creates, Watervliet Arsenal, Gleeble Systems, RPI and so many more!“This is a great way for anyone looking for job opportunities to reach many employers in one place,“ said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.“It is also terrific for Veterans to be able to exclusively have an hour to speak about their skills directly.”This month's event features more than 50 recruiting companies representing local, regional and national employers, with opportunities ranging from entry-level positions to C-level executive careers across a wide variety of industries.“I am grateful for the Albany Job Fair connecting great job applicants with local employers who are committed to growing here in the Capital Region. I am particularly pleased with their focus on veterans re-entering the workforce who have the kind of discipline, leadership and technical skills our economy runs on,” said NYS Senator Jacob Ashby.The Albany Job Fair resume distribution program is designed to benefit job seekers whether or not they are able to attend the event in person. All resumes submitted are digitally shared with all recruiters. Job seekers can submit their resumes before the event by emailing them to.... Submitted resumes are gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter, giving candidates an opportunity to be interviewed and hired by employers before the doors even open at the Albany Job Fair."Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.“These brave men and women have the skills, discipline, and dedication that make them invaluable members of our workforce. Job fairs like this one not only connect veterans to great career opportunities but also remind them that their service is respected and appreciated long after their uniforms are retired."Job seekers may also bring their resumes to the welcome table on October 7th. Resumes dropped off at the event will also be scanned and distributed to participating recruiters.“The Albany Job Fair distributes over 1,000 resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters to work with,” said Darcy Knapp, event director.“This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”For job seekers, submitting a resume early can provide an additional opportunity to get noticed and start a conversation with a potential employer.Registration is not required for job seekers to attend the Albany Job Fair. Attendees can speak directly with hiring representatives and learn about current opportunities, company culture and career paths.“I am proud to support the Albany Job Fair for its commitment to bringing more career opportunities to prospective employees,” said Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero (D, WFP–Albany, Guilderland, New Scotland).“For job seekers throughout the Capital Region, the Fair creates an inclusive and accessible way to connect with recruiters, supporting the diverse needs of our community members through early resume submissions, early entry for veterans, and online options. This flexibility is essential in creating an inclusive job market and expanding opportunities for all. I'm so glad to see yet another successful job fair in our community!”Participating employers include more than a dozen New York State agencies, along with organizations such as Janitronics, Express Employment, JMC Enterprises and Gleeble Systems. The event is also supported by the NYS Department of Labor both before the event and with participation on site.The mission of the Albany Job Fair is simple: connect qualified job seekers with employers as quickly and efficiently as possible.Job seekers who cannot attend in person can also take advantage of the Albany Job Fair's online job fair at AlbanyJobFair/apply-now/ where they can connect with participating recruiters and submit their information directly to the hiring teams. The online job fair allows job seekers to browse participating companies and access links to their current online job listings, providing another way to explore career opportunities before, during or after the in-person event.Current recruiters confirmed for the October 7th Albany Job Fair include: Absolute Fire Pro, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Marriott, Albany Police Department, Arrow Bank, ABC Fitness, Ballston Spa National Bank, BRAVO CO NY Army National Guard, Capital Region BOCES, Center for Disability Services, Destination Kia, Destination Nissan, Empire Education Corporation Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Fusco Personnel, Gleeble Systems, Grand Canyon University, Holiday Inn Express, Janitronics, JMC Enterprises, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Nationwide Retirement, New York Life, Niskayuna CSD, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Department of Corrections, NYS Department of Civil Service, NYS Department of Labor, NYS DMV, NYS Information Technology Services, NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts, NYSTRS, RedShift Recruiting, RPI, St. Peter's Health Partners, Sunmark Credit Union, Trustco Bank, Vanderheyden Hall, Van Rensselaer Manor, Visiting Nurses Home Care, and Warren, Washington & Albany Counties Chapter ARC.Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared to introduce themselves, talk with recruiters and take advantage of the opportunity to make a direct connection with employers who are hiring.The Albany Job Fair takes place Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 9am to 4pm at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, New York.Veterans are invited to early access the hiring companies from 9am to 10am, followed by the general public from 10am to 4pm.“We feel that our vets have given a great deal to this country and we want to honor them,” said Darcy Knapp, event founder and organizer.“By providing them with the early access, and a quieter environment, we support our veterans employment needs.”Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics

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Albany Job Fair October 7th 2026 from 9a-4p with Veterans' Hour 9a-10a

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The Albany Job Fair Oct 7th 2026 Features GlobalFoundries, Republic Services, Urban Box, NY Creates, Watervliet Arsenal News Provided By Albany Job Fair September 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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