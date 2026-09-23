The Business Research Company

Single-Use Trocars Market Report 2026 Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Single-Use Trocars Market Revenue To Cross $1.19 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The single-use trocars market is experiencing significant momentum as hospitals and surgical centers increasingly adopt disposable devices to improve patient safety and procedural outcomes. With the rise of minimally invasive surgeries and heightened infection control measures, this sector is set for robust expansion. Below is a detailed examination of the market's current size, growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Expansion and Forecast of the Single-Use Trocars Market

The market for single-use trocars has seen rapid growth recently, with its value projected to rise from $0.77 billion in 2025 to $0.84 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This surge is largely fueled by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, a higher volume of laparoscopic procedures, enhanced awareness about preventing infections, expanding surgical infrastructure, and a growing preference for disposable medical tools. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more robustly, reaching $1.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this future growth include rising demand for sophisticated laparoscopic access devices, increased healthcare spending in emerging markets, growing numbers of surgical procedures, expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, and an intensified focus on patient safety and procedural efficiency.

Download a free sample of the single-use trocars market report:



Understanding Single-Use Trocars and Their Role in Surgery

Single-use trocars are sterile, disposable surgical instruments designed for minimally invasive procedures to provide a pathway through the abdominal wall for laparoscopic tools. Typically, they consist of a sharp trocar tip and a cannula, often equipped with valves to maintain pneumoperitoneum and minimize gas leakage during surgery. These devices offer consistent performance, reduce infection risks, lower chances of tissue damage, and avoid variability seen with reusable trocars, making them essential for safe and efficient laparoscopic interventions.

Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosting Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving the single-use trocars market is the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques. These procedures involve small incisions and specialized instruments, which help reduce tissue trauma, pain, and recovery times for patients. As more hospitals and clinics favor these less invasive options to shorten hospital stays and improve patient outcomes, the need for sterile, disposable trocars rises accordingly. For example, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported 28.24 million minimally invasive procedures performed in the United States in 2024, up from 25.44 million in 2023-an 11% increase year-over-year. This trend clearly supports the expanding demand for single-use trocars.

View the full single-use trocars market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=Sep_PR

Hospital-Acquired Infections Driving Demand for Sterile Disposable Devices

The increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is another significant factor fueling the single-use trocars market. HAIs occur when patients contract infections during hospital stays that were not present at admission. The widespread use of invasive devices and surgical interventions raises the risk of infections if proper preventive protocols aren't followed. Single-use trocars, being sterile and disposable, help minimize cross-contamination and support stricter infection control measures during surgeries. In June 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that roughly 1 in 31 hospital patients in the U.S. has at least one healthcare-associated infection at any given time, underlining the critical need for disposable surgical devices.

Key Regional Insights Highlighting Market Leadership and Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the single-use trocars market, benefiting from its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of minimally invasive techniques. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising surgical procedure volumes, and expanding ambulatory care centers. The study covers several global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics worldwide.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Single-Use Trocars Market Revenue To Cross $1.19 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.