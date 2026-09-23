The Campus App brings more than 1,100 national student discounts and offers together in one free app for college students nationwide.

Free platform brings student pricing, free trials and promotional offers from more than 1,100 national brands into one platform for college students nationwide.

WEST CHESTER, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finding student discounts just became easier. The Campus App now brings more than 1,100 verified discounts and offers from national brands together in one free platform designed specifically for college students nationwide.From technology and entertainment to food, travel, shopping and streaming services, The Campus App gives students one place to discover savings they might otherwise have to search for across dozens of individual websites.Examples of current offers include: 6 months of Amazon Prime Young Adult for $0, One year of DashPass free from DoorDash, Hulu & Disney+ Bundle starting at just $6.49/month, 4 months free of ChatGPT Plus, 10% off at White Fox, TIDAL for just $6.99/month, and 10% off tickets at Vivid Seats up to $30 off.The collection includes offers from well-known brands such as Amazon, Apple, Spotify, Nike, Adobe and Uber, along with dozens of free trials, promotional offers and student pricing.Students can browse by category or search for specific brands and types of offers. The Campus App is free to use and available to college students throughout the United States through TheCampus website and iOS and Android apps.The Campus App is also expanding beyond national offers. Throughout the coming year, The Campus App plans to add local student discounts from businesses in dozens of college communities across the country. Those offers will give students a way to discover restaurants, retailers, entertainment, services and other businesses near their campuses. Students can find what's around their campus by selecting their school from a menu, or by using The Campus Map and seeing local discounts nearby on an interactive map.“Our goal is to connect college students with as many student discounts as possible, not just a few of them,” said Rob Korlewitz, founder of The Campus App.“There are more than one thousand companies that offer students special pricing, but finding those offers can be surprisingly difficult. We wanted to put as many of them as possible in one convenient place and show students exactly how to redeem them, while also building a platform that connects students with businesses in their own college communities.”The Campus App's national offers are continually updated as promotions are added, changed or removed, helping students find current opportunities rather than relying on outdated discount lists.Visit TheCampus for more information.

Rob Korlewitz

Campus Card LLC DBA The Campus App

+1 513-907-7072

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The Campus App Brings More Than 1,100 National Student Discounts and Offers Together in One Free App News Provided By September 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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