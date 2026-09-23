Native Finance Development Corporation Awarded $200K To Train Tribal Personal Finance Teachers & Meet CA AB 2927 Mandate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Funding accelerates culturally concordant education to meet California's AB 2927 mandate and cultivate 10,000 Native financial professionals by 2037.

- Teresa Martinez, Board Member of the Native Finance Development CorporationVISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Native Finance Development Corporation (NFDC) has been awarded a $200,000 grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) 2026 AHEAD Program, in partnership with Clearinghouse CDFI. The funding supports the Native Catalyst Initiative, launching a statewide effort to train 40 high school teachers in the Tribal Personal Finance framework.The grant arrives as NFDC prepares to present its curriculum framework at an upcoming California Department of Education webinar for approximately 400 educators across the state. This initiative directly addresses California's Assembly Bill 2927, which mandates a stand-alone personal finance course for high school graduation starting with the Class of 2031.By scaling this curriculum, NFDC is establishing a robust workforce development pipeline with the ambitious goal of cultivating 10,000 Native financial professionals-including future financial planners, tax and insurance advisors, and investment managers-by 2037."The federal government has recognized inherent tribal sovereignty since the founding of the United States through early treaties, the U.S. Constitution, and Supreme Court rulings," said Teresa Martinez, Board Member of the Native Finance Development Corporation. "In the area of personal taxation, both the Internal Revenue Code and California laws have enacted provisions that distinctively treat certain types of income for individual tribal members. By explicitly addressing how these treaty-based laws impact everything from daily budgeting to long-term risk management, we are ensuring our youth have the precise tools they need to build lasting wealth. With AB 2927 mandating a personal finance course for high school graduation, we must ensure our youth learn from a culturally concordant and technically accurate curriculum."Clearinghouse CDFI, which has provided over $100 million in capital to Indian Country, partnered with NFDC to secure the grant. The 2026 AHEAD Program made $10 million available in grant funding, increasing the maximum individual grant award to $200,000 per project to give a critical boost to local programs targeting pressing community needs."At Clearinghouse CDFI, we believe that access to financial knowledge is a cornerstone of economic self-determination," said Lisa Van Ella, Clearinghouse CDFI Business Development Officer. "We are proud to partner with Native Finance Development Corporation and FHLBank San Francisco in advancing an initiative that honors Tribal sovereignty while preparing the next generation of Native leaders with the financial tools and confidence to build lasting prosperity for their communities. This grant represents an investment not only in education, but in the future strength and resilience of Tribal nations.""AHEAD grants support local organizations that provide job training, support small businesses, and open pathways to economic opportunity - work that can change lives and strengthen communities," said Tom Dapice, senior vice president and community investment officer of FHLBank San Francisco.About Native Finance Development CorporationThe Native Finance Development Corporation (NFDC) is a distinct non-profit organization dedicated to delivering accredited high school financial education and building workforce development pathways for Native youth. NFDC has explicitly pivoted away from pursuing CDFI certification to focus entirely on curriculum delivery, aiming to cultivate a new generation of Native financial professionals equipped to navigate sovereign economic systems.About Clearinghouse CDFI Clearinghouse CDFI operates as a for-profit B-Corporation CDFI, balancing financial performance and measurable impact for partners, borrowers, and underserved communities. Using disciplined underwriting and asset-based lending, the organization collaborates with traditional lenders to support creditworthy borrowers and economically viable projects.About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities and create opportunity. The resources provided to member financial institutions propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, and drive economic vitality.

Cynthia J Tam

Native Finance Development Corporation

+1 619-200-6277

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Native Finance Development Corporation Awarded $200K to Train Tribal Personal Finance Teachers & Meet CA AB 2927 Mandate News Provided By Native Finance Development Corporation September 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.