Sterlitech Marks 25Th Anniversary With Target To Solve 250,000 Scientific Challenges By 2034

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global filtration manufacturer expands on 25 years of growth, serving researchers and industrial innovators across 125 countries.

- Mark Spatz

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For a quarter century, Sterlitech has helped scientists, engineers, and innovators solve complex filtration challenges and transform promising ideas into real-world solutions. From humble beginnings with a single specialized membrane product line in 2001, Sterlitech has grown into a global filtration company serving scientific and industrial markets in more than 125 countries.

Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, Sterlitech is an ISO 9001:2015 registered manufacturer and distributor specializing in membrane filtration, laboratory solutions, and skid-mounted and MembraMaxTM benchtop process development equipment. The company also provides scientific expertise to help researchers, engineers, and innovators solve complex problems. Through innovative, high-quality solutions and exceptional technical support, Sterlitech has established itself not simply as a product supplier, but as a trusted problem-solving partner.

“Our customers often come to us with a challenge, not just a product request,” said Mark Spatz, President and Founder of Sterlitech Corporation.“For 25 years, our role has been to listen, understand what they are trying to accomplish, and help them identify a filtration solution that moves their work forward. I'm proud of how far Sterlitech has come, and deeply grateful to our employees, customers, distributors, suppliers, and partners who have made this journey possible.”

Sterlitech's mission is simple: to help scientists, entrepreneurs, engineers, and visionaries transform ideas into reality. That problem-solving mission now has a bold, measurable target: contribute to solving 250,000 scientific challenges by 2034. That is an average of 68 advances every day. Whether the result is a pivotal discovery, a more efficient process, or one successful experiment that opens the door to another, each represents meaningful progress with the potential to benefit industries, communities, and lives around the world.

“When you consider what 250,000 advances could make possible, the potential impact is both exciting and inspiring,” said Kristina Morris, Director of Sales and Marketing, who has been with Sterlitech for 20 years.“Each one begins with someone asking a question and believing there is a better answer. It is a privilege to support the people pursuing those answers and to know that our work becomes part of something much bigger.”

As Sterlitech enters its next 25 years, the company is strengthening its global relationships, expanding its capabilities, and remaining curious about the possibilities ahead.“We started Sterlitech with one product line and a willingness to learn,” said Spatz.“We're entering this next chapter with the same entrepreneurial spirit that guided us in 2001, ready to explore new frontiers and pursue opportunities we have yet to imagine. The future has never looked more exciting.”

About Sterlitech

Sterlitech® Corporation has been an industry leader in membrane filtration and laboratory solutions for 25 years. As a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Auburn, Washington, we serve researchers and industrial customers worldwide. Best known for our membrane process development systems, filtration products, and scientific expertise, we provide innovative, high-quality solutions backed by exceptional technical support.



Mark Spatz

Sterlitech Corporation

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Sterlitech Marks 25th Anniversary with Target to Solve 250,000 Scientific Challenges by 2034 News Provided By Sterlitech Corporation September 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Environment, Technology



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