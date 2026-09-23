Fisher Phillips Deploys Altaclaro's AI-Powered Deposition Training Tool, Deposim

Simulation Platform for Deposition Preparation is Now Available to Attorneys Firmwide

- Kelsey Schiappacasse, Fisher Phillips partnerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fisher Phillips, an international labor and employment law firm representing employers, today announced the firmwide rollout of AltaClaro's AI-powered deposition simulation platform, DepoSim. This announcement reflects the firm's ongoing investment in innovative professional development technology to improve trial skills and respond even more effectively to today's workplace disputes.DepoSim uses cutting-edge technology to give attorneys immersive, hands-on practice conducting oral depositions in realistic, simulated litigation scenarios. AI agents take on the roles of witness, opposing counsel, and court reporter, allowing attorneys to build practical skills through repeatable, on-demand training that concludes with structured, rubric-based feedback. DepoSim includes simulation case files across various specialties, including labor and employment."DepoSim has already proven to be a very useful tool in my trial practice," said Fisher Phillips partner, Kelsey Schiappacasse. "Depositions cannot be scripted, and it's really important for lawyers to build up enough confidence to be able to pivot in the moment if a witness says something unexpected. DepoSim does a great job simulating these unscripted situations to give users the practice they need to be able to think on-the-fly during real life scenarios."DepoSim was developed by AltaClaro in collaboration with Verbit and a group of leading law firms to closely mirror real-world deposition dynamics. The platform is powered by Verbit's verbal intelligence technology, including high-speed speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and advanced large language models, and was designed by AltaClaro to reflect realistic case scenarios, witness personas, and industry-aligned evaluation standards."Fisher Phillips' decision to adopt DepoSim firmwide reflects a broader shift among leading firms toward leveraging the best of breed technologies for experiential, simulation-based training," said Abdi Shayesteh, founder and CEO of AltaClaro. "As AI continues to take on more legal tasks, attorneys need real-world scenarios and repeatable practice to build the skills and judgment that matter most. We are proud to help Fisher Phillips equip its attorneys with the tools to become future-ready litigators."About Fisher PhillipsWith nearly 900 attorneys across the globe, Fisher Phillips advises and advocates for employers internationally on some of the most complex and high-profile workplace matters. We leverage our employment experience, tech and thought leadership credentials to keep our clients ready for what's next. By understanding their business, we help them adapt faster to a faster-changing world, realize possibilities sooner and more effectively, and stay steps ahead when everything is on the line.About AltaClaroAltaClaro is the pioneer and global leader in data-driven experiential legal training, helping law firms, legal departments, and law schools develop practice-ready lawyers. Through simulation-based courses, AI-powered feedback, and immersive learning tools grounded in its "Learn. Do. Review." methodology, AltaClaro turns theoretical knowledge into practical skill across more than 60 courses spanning transactional, litigation, and Generative AI practice areas. Its platform includes Benchmark360, which delivers AI-powered feedback on simulated written work product, and DepoSim, the first AI-powered deposition simulator for lawyers. AltaClaro is a recipient of the 2025 ALM Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award for Best Tech Training Provider and serves leading Am Law firms, in-house legal teams, and law schools training the next generation of attorneys. Learn more at .About VerbitVerbit is a global leader in verbal intelligence, delivering AI-powered transcription, speech analytics, and language technologies designed for the most demanding professional environments. Trusted by courts, attorneys, law firms, and legal departments worldwide, Verbit's solutions combine advanced artificial intelligence with legal domain-specific expertise to support litigation, depositions, hearings, and complex legal workflows where accuracy, security, and speed are critical. For more information, visit .###

Jessi Adler

Plat4orm PR

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fisher Phillips Deploys AltaClaro's AI-Powered Deposition Training Tool, DepoSim News Provided By AltaClaro, Inc. September 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.