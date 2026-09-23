World's Largest Fullblood Red Wagyu Herd Hits The Market With 795-Acre Oklahoma Ranch For $16.5 Million

Largest Fullblood Red Wagyu Cattle Herd in the World is for sale.

ABN Legacy Wagyu Ranch headquarters includes custom homes and turnkey working facilities.

Wagyu Beef Attracts Growing Trend of Premium Beef Direct to Consumer Ranch Operators

- Stacy CallahanLAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A rare agricultural investment opportunity combining one of the world's most valuable Wagyu genetics programs with a fully developed Oklahoma ranch with direct to consumer premium beef sales has hit the market.ABN Legacy Wagyu Ranch, a 795±-acre turnkey cattle operation in Cotton County, Oklahoma, is being offered for $16.5 million through Hayden Outdoors Real Estate. The ranch includes approximately 600 registered Fullblood Red Wagyu cattle, representing what Hayden Outdoors' listing broker Stacy Callahan describes as the largest Fullblood Red Wagyu herd in the world.The offering combines premium agricultural real estate, more than $6 million in Fullblood Red Wagyu cattle and genetics, significant water assets, specialized livestock infrastructure and an established operating beef business in a single acquisition.Callahan commented on this rare investment opportunity, "The demand for quality Wagyu cattle genetics and specialized premium cuts of beef sold direct to consumer continues to grow". High retail grocery prices and historical lows in cattle inventory drive consumers to seek alternative, transparent supply chains offering high quality beef. In addition, the ABN Legacy Wagyu Ranch offers diversification in their business model.At the heart of the operation is an extensive genetic library featuring more than 13,000 Fullblood bull semen straws and 500+ elite embryos from proven donor cows. The herd is registered with the American Wagyu Association and meets the requirements of the American Akaushi Association. The genetic program has been developed around traits including marbling, maternal ability, fertility, structural soundness and carcass performance.For an investor, the genetic inventory represents an asset that would be extremely difficult and time-consuming to recreate. The operation provides multiple potential revenue channels, including registered breeding cattle, semen, embryos, bred heifers, recipient cows and premium beef production.The ranch itself is designed as a plug-and-play livestock enterprise. Improvements include four residences; a 12,000-square-foot advanced calving barn with climate-controlled embryo transfer and semen evaluation facilities; a 15,000-square-foot hay and equipment barn; a 3,200-square-foot maintenance shop; indoor cattle-working facilities; extensive fencing; equipment and rolling stock; and an established book of business.Water is another significant component of the property. The ranch includes approximately 795 acre-feet of water rights, two high-capacity wells producing approximately 400 gallons per minute combined, approximately 125 acres of drip-irrigated Bermuda grass, eight deep livestock ponds and year-round live water from Snake Creek.The property also offers an exceptional residential component, including a fully furnished 5,300-square-foot custom main residence, three additional homes and resort-style amenities. Recreational opportunities include hunting, fishing and abundant wildlife habitat.For agricultural investors, family offices, strategic livestock companies or high-net-worth buyers, ABN Legacy Wagyu Ranch offers an opportunity to acquire an entire premium livestock platform rather than build one from the ground up. Acquiring the land, developing the water and infrastructure, assembling a 600-head Fullblood herd, building the genetic library and establishing the operating business would take years and substantial capital.ABN Legacy Wagyu Ranch is offered for $16.5 million exclusively through Stacy Callahan, Broker - OK, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate. Qualified buyers can request additional property, business and financial information through the buyer qualification and confidentiality process.PROPERTY AT A GLANCE795± Acres | $16.5 Million | ~600 Fullblood Red Wagyu | 13,000+ Semen Straws | 500+ Embryos | $6M+ Cattle & Genetics | 795 Acre-Feet Water Rights | 4 Homes | Turnkey Operating BusinessMEDIA & QUALIFIED BUYER INQUIRIESHayden Outdoors Real EstateStacy Callahan - Broker(918) 710-0239...All information is believed to be accurate but is subject to verification. Financial performance, livestock values, genetic values, water rights and other information are subject to buyer due diligence. Property and business are subject to prior sale, change or withdrawal without notice.

Stacy Callahan

Hayden Outdoors Real Estate

+1 918-710-0239

email us here

ABN LEGACY WAGYU RANCH - COTTON COUNTY, OKLAHOMA

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World's Largest Fullblood Red Wagyu Herd Hits the Market With 795-Acre Oklahoma Ranch for $16.5 Million News Provided By Hayden Outdoors Real Estate September 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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