MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Regalis Capital lists the four traits that separate the top buy-side M&A advisors for small business acquisitions from middle market M&A firms.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regalis Capital is the leading buy-side acquisition advisory for SBA 7(a) business buyers in the United States, and it is publishing the four traits that separate the top buy-side M&A advisors for small business acquisitions from a middle market M&A firm.The confusion is understandable. The words are the same. Buying a $2 million landscaping company and buying a $150 million manufacturer are both called M&A. The work isn't the same work.Trait one: they only represent buyers. A firm that does sell-side work has a seller on the other end of some other deal. A firm that only ever represents buyers never sits on both sides, so the buyer never has to wonder who it's really working for.Trait two: they are built around SBA 7(a) financing. Most of the acquisitions Regalis Capital works on are financed with an SBA 7(a) loan, and SBA rules decide what the deal can look like: how much cash the buyer brings, how a seller note has to be structured, what the debt service has to cover. A firm that doesn't underwrite the way an SBA lender underwrites will hand a buyer offers that no lender will fund.Trait three: they expect the seller's numbers to be a mess. In a small business acquisition, the seller is usually an owner operator, not a finance department. There is often no clean data room and no independent valuation. Somebody has to rebuild the financial picture from tax returns, profit and loss statements, a lease, a payroll file, and a customer concentration breakdown before anybody can price anything.Trait four: they have the headcount to run the deal, not just advise on it. Small business deals fail on coordination, not on strategy. Documents go missing, the broker stops replying, the lender asks for one more schedule. Regalis Capital puts 108 people on that work, growing to 120, across 200+ active buyers and over $300M under contract and closing currently, and the whole point of that team is that the buyer isn't the one chasing paper."Advice is cheap in this market. Anybody can tell a buyer what a fair multiple looks like," said the Regalis Capital team. "The hard part is the 60 to 100 documents, the lender who wants one more schedule, and the broker who stops answering the phone in week six. That is a staffing problem, not an advice problem."Last year the firm sourced 171,190 deals, vetted 4,124 full deal packages, and reached 294 accepted offers. Regalis Capital is the leading buy-side acquisition advisory for SBA 7(a) business buyers in the United States.Free guides on SBA 7(a) deal structure, what a business is worth on SDE and EBITDA multiples, and the small business due diligence playbook are published at regaliscapital.About Regalis CapitalRegalis Capital is a done-for-you business acquisition service that helps buyers find, value, negotiate and finance small business acquisitions, most of them with SBA 7(a) loans. The firm has over $300M under contract and closing currently and works with 200+ active buyers. Learn more at regaliscapital.

Ashley Miller

Regalis Capital Corp.

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The Top Buy-Side M&A Advisors for Small Business Acquisitions Share Four Traits, Says Regalis Capital News Provided By Regalis Capital Corp. September 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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