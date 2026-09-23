Precisely Software Limited / Key word(s): Product Launch

Precisely Expands AI-Powered Customer Communications Capabilities in EngageOneTM RapidCX

23.09.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New release introduces embedded AI agents and intelligent archive search to help enterprises create, review, safeguard, and retrieve customer communications more efficiently BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the Fall 2026 release of EngageOneTM RapidCX, adding three new embedded AI agents and intelligent archive search to help enterprise communications teams create templates faster, mask customer data in real time before distribution, and retrieve archived documents more quickly to support customer service and audit response requirements. EngageOneTM RapidCX is the customer communications platform of choice offering the breadth of embedded AI within a single environment.



Communications teams are under growing pressure to produce content that meets their organizations' compliance requirements while remaining on-brand and efficient, particularly in regulated industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, utilities, and telecommunications, where organizations must balance efficiency, compliance, and customer experience. Specialized template development, lengthy reviews, compliance requirements, and difficult archive searches can all slow production. As organizations bring AI into customer engagement workflows, they need solutions that increase productivity without sacrificing oversight and control. EngageOneTM RapidCX is purpose-built for regulated industries that struggle most with developing communications which align with their compliance requirements. The Fall 2026 release introduces new AI features to help increase efficiency while maintaining control:

Communication Builder Agent: Generates brand-governed communication templates from natural-language prompts, helping teams accelerate content production while maintaining organizational governance and brand standards.

Compliance Risk Scoring Agent: Supports communication reviews by applying customer-defined compliance policies and business rules before distribution, identifying content that may require additional review and providing a robust audit trail to help teams prioritize compliance efforts. Checks can be tailored to an organization's policies and business requirements and updated as those requirements evolve.

PII Masking Insight Agent: Helps detect and mask data that may qualify as personally identifiable information (PII) in on-demand communications, based on customer-defined requirements. Provides suggestions for data that may need to be masked before sending, allowing customers to validate and tailor masking to their specific requirements and applicable jurisdictions. Mandatory resolution workflows and audit logging help reduce the risk of accidental customer data exposure. Intelligent Archive Search: Enables natural-language, fuzzy, and semantic search across archived communications, helping users quickly locate relevant documents without relying on exact file names or metadata. Faster retrieval of archived communications enables organizations to provide more responsive customer service and support audit and compliance requests with greater speed and accuracy. "Organizations are looking to apply AI to customer communications without compromising governance," said Allan Christian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Engage, Precisely. "With these new AI-powered capabilities in EngageOneTM RapidCX, we're enhancing the platform to help teams in regulated industries bring AI into everyday communications workflows more efficiently while maintaining the oversight, consistency, and control their businesses require." The Fall 2026 release also supports Precisely's broader AI strategy, with EngageOneTM RapidCX able to leverage MCP-enabled integrations to connect customer communications workflows with trusted enterprise data and automation capabilities. Precisely EngageOneTM RapidCX is the end-to-end platform that helps create, govern, deliver, and retrieve regulated communications in real time. To learn more about EngageOneTM RapidCX and the Fall 2026 release, visit precisely/engageone. About Engage Precisely Engage enables regulated enterprises to deliver accurate and personalized omnichannel communications that meet their organization's compliance requirements, at any volume and scale. Spanning the full communications lifecycle, EngageOneTM software helps organizations consolidate systems, accelerate time to market, and shift ownership from IT to business users. EngageOneTM RapidCX is the cloud-native platform with embedded AI agents for fast, compliant communications. EngageOneTM RapidCX, combined with the Precisely data integrity portfolio, draws on robust data quality, enrichment, and validation capabilities. Learn more at . About Precisely As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at . © 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information-no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Information is believed accurate as of publication but is subject to change without notice and provided AS-IS without representation or warranty of any kind. Statements regarding AI features describe current or planned capabilities and are not a commitment to future availability, functionality, or performance. AI outputs may be inaccurate or incomplete and require human review; AI features and outputs do not certify or guarantee regulatory compliance and are provided AS-IS, without warranty of any kind. Customers are solely responsible for their use of AI features and outputs and for their own compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Nothing herein constitutes professional or legal advice. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.



View original content to download multimedia: 23.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

