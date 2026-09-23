Tomorrow.Mobility 2026 Drives Real Impact On The Future Of Urban Mobility

Fira de Barcelona / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Tomorrow 2026 drives real impact on the future of urban mobility

23.09.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

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BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of Tomorrow World Congress (TMWC), the global event accelerating the transition to sustainable, inclusive and smart urban mobility, will be held at the Gran Via venue of Fira de Barcelona from 3 to 5 November 2026. Under the theme "Mobility solutions, real impact", the congress will bring together more than 5,000 attendees, over 200 exhibitors and over 240 speakers.



Co-organized by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, TMWC will focus on how cities can seize the tools and strategies developed in recent years to build today the urban mobility of tomorrow. Key topics guiding discussions include Mobility Data Spaces, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) as a driver of seamless multimodal schemes, curbside and parking management as strategic infrastructure, and the arrival of autonomous vehicle (AV) mobility. The congress will feature three dedicated stages – Main Stage, Move better Stage, and Shaping mobility Stage – and a program covering designing resilient, integrated mobility systems, delivering next-generation public transport, managing urban space in the e-mobility transition, and battery waste management and the circular economy of electric mobility, among other topics. Among the confirmed speakers headlining the program are Lukas Neckermann, founder of Urban Places Lab and Co-Founder of PAVE Europe; Axel Volkery, Head of the Innovation and Urban Mobility Unit at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE); and Teresa Riesgo Alcaide, Secretary General for Innovation at the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation. Exhibition and Innovation zones TMWC 2026 will include an exhibition area and an Innovation Playground that will showcase cutting-edge solutions from across the mobility ecosystem. Among the confirmed exhibitors are Arrive Group, BIP, Drive Sweden, Government of Catalonia – Departament de Territori, Kentkart, Moventis, PNO Innovation, Ulaşimpark, and Soltráfego. The event's Startup Zone will highlight disruptive mobility technologies and platforms, offering opportunities for collaboration and investment. A global event shaping urban futures As in previous editions, TMWC will be held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress; Tomorrow Economy, focused on the sustainable use of ocean resources; the Barcelona Deep Tech Summit, organized by Barcelona Activa; and the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress. Together these events will gather more than 1,000 exhibitors and over 25,000 attendees, transforming Fira de Barcelona into the world's largest hub for urban innovation.







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