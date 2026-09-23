Guv Kataria Highlights Initiatives In Punjab, Chandigarh

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 23 (IANS) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday released a special edition of Sankalp, the official magazine of Lok Bhavan.

The edition, titled“2 Saal Punjabiyon Ke Saath: Seva, Samarpan Aur Vikas”, chronicles initiatives, public engagements and developmental activities undertaken during the past two years in Punjab and Chandigarh.

In his message, Governor Kataria described his association with Punjab as not merely a constitutional responsibility but a journey of connecting with the soul of the land and its people.

He said courage, sacrifice, service, hard work, and humanity were Punjab's defining strengths, recalling the Sikh Gurus' message of selfless service, equality, justice, and Sarbat Da Bhala.

Kataria referred to his sustained campaign against drug abuse, including nearly 100-km-long anti-drug padyatras conducted over 25 days, during which he interacted with students, families and social and religious organisations.

He also recalled the spirit of service displayed by Punjabis during floods, when people came forward to support one another and share resources.

Highlighting Chandigarh's progress, the magazine covers initiatives in education, sports, environment, digital governance, healthcare, public transport and social welfare, as well as scholarships and awards for sportspersons.

The Governor said the past two years reinforced his belief that real transformation happens when people become partners in the process.

He expressed hope that Punjab and Chandigarh would continue to move forward with humanity alongside development, nature alongside progress, and sensitivity alongside achievement.

Prominent among those present were Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Vivek Partap Singh, Secretary Education and Public Relations Chandigarh Prerna Puri, Director Public Relations Chandigarh Rajiv Tewari, and Deputy Director Press to Governor Gurmeet Singh Khaira.