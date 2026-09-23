Bihar Launches Revamped Single Window Portal To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

In a major push to strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem and enhance Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Bihar Department of Industries on Wednesday launched its revamped Single Window Clearance Portal, bringing 62 statutory and regulatory services across nine key departments onto a unified digital platform.

The portal was launched by Kundan Kumar, Secretary, Department of Industries, in the presence of Suresh Rungta, Chairman of the Bihar Rajya Udyami and Vyavsai Aayog; Vice Chairman Arvind Nirala; Director of Industries Mukul Kumar Gupta; Director (Food Processing) Pradhumn Singh Yadav; and Joint Secretary Khandekar Shrikant Kundalik. The initiative aims to streamline the regulatory landscape for entrepreneurs by enabling them to identify applicable approvals, apply for new licences, upload existing permits, and track applications end-to-end digitally without navigating multiple departmental interfaces.

A More Transparent and User-Centric System

Speaking on the launch, Industries Secretary Kundan Kumar said, "The revamped Single Window brings greater transparency and visibility to the approval process. By integrating services, application facilities and investor facilitation, we are creating a more structured system where investors can track their requirements and applications through a single platform."

Highlighting the user-centric features, Director of Industries Mukul Kumar Gupta noted, "The revamped Single Window is an important step towards strengthening Bihar's Ease of Doing Business ecosystem. From identifying the approvals required at different stages to applying, uploading documents and accessing investor facilitation, the objective is to provide a seamless digital journey and reduce avoidable procedural complexity for investors."

Key Features of the Revamped Portal

A key feature of the upgraded platform is the 'Know Your Approval' (KYA) module, which enables investors to identify required clearances according to their project stage-Pre-Establishment or Pre-Operation-and immediately proceed to application through integrated links.

The portal currently consolidates clearance mechanisms from nine departments, including the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), Prohibition, Excise and Registration, Legal Metrology, Water Resources, Fire Services, Energy (DISCOMs), Environment and Forest, Road Construction, and Revenue and Land Reforms.

Additionally, the portal enhances pre-application facilitation through modules such as 'Register Your Intent', 'Strategic Partnership', and investor liaison mechanisms, allowing prospective investors to schedule appointments and connect directly with designated district and sector-level nodal officers before submitting formal proposals.

The launch event was attended by senior government officials along with industry representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII – Bihar Chapter), Bihar Industries Association (BIA), Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI), Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and Laghu Udyog Bharati. (ANI)

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