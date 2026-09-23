Delhi Govt Puts New Challan System On Hold After Advocate Objections

The Delhi Government on Wednesday put on hold the implementation of its new challan system notification issued on September 14, following objections raised by the Coordination Committee of Advocates over issues related to the amended mechanism.

New Challan System Put on Hold

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the concerns raised by the advocates have been taken seriously and that the representation received from them will be examined by the Transport Department. "Representation has been received from advocates over issues related to implementation of new challan system in Delhi. The representation is being sent to the Transport Dept for examination and will also be brought to the notice of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," Singh said in a press note.

The Transport Minister further said that the Transport Department has been directed to keep the implementation of the notification dated September 14, 2026, on hold till further consideration.

Advocates' Committee Raises Objections

The development came after the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi raised objections to the amended Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which provides for adjudication of contested traffic challans. In a circular issued on September 20, the committee said the amended rule provides that a person issued a challan may either accept and pay the amount or contest it before the prescribed authority, along with documentary evidence, within 45 days of issuance of the challan.

The committee had particularly objected to the provision under which a person whose challenge to a challan is rejected would have to deposit 50 per cent of the challan amount before approaching the competent court.

According to the committee, the amended mechanism also empowers the state government to designate authorities for redressal of challans. It said that it later learnt through media reports that officials including Food and Supplies officials, Tehsildars, and officers of District Transport and Enforcement Offices had been notified for the purpose.

Lawyers' Protest and Previous Assurances

The committee said it had earlier taken up the matter with the Delhi government and submitted representations on August 27 and September 7. It added that assurances were given during meetings with the Law and Justice Minister that the proposal to appoint SDMs and other departmental officers would not be implemented until the issue was taken up with the Central Government.

Earlier, lawyers of Delhi district courts had abstained from judicial work and protested against the amended mechanism under Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Under the aegis of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi, lawyers had opposed the proposed transfer of adjudicatory functions from Judicial Magistrates to Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Executive Magistrates and officers of various government departments.

The Delhi Government said it has given a patient hearing to the concerns raised by the advocates and is examining the issues related to the implementation of the new challan system. (ANI)

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