'Udta Teer' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana As Spy With Memory Loss

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming entertainer 'Udta Teer' is finally out, taking viewers into its world of comedy, action and adventure.

The trailer follows a Pakistani spy (Ayushmann Khurrana) who enters India on a covert mission, only to suffer a memory loss that leaves him convinced he is, in fact, an Indian spy. What follows is a series of mistaken identities, undercover missions, comic confusion and escalating mayhem, as a man caught between two worlds tries to figure out who he really is - while everyone around him scrambles to make sense of the chaos.

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Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, 'Udta Teer' brings together a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Production and Release Date

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, 'Udta Teer' marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film will hit theatres on October 9, 2026.

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