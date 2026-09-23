Suvendu Adhikari Flags Off New Firefighting Fleet Worth Rs 94 Crore

In a major step towards modernising the Fire & Emergency Services in West Bengal, 226 new modern firefighting vehicles and equipment were ceremonially flagged off by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday from Red Road. As per the official release, the event was graced by the Minister of State, Department of Fire & Emergency Services, along with the Director General, West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services and Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Fire & Emergency Services and several other dignitaries.

Rs 94 Crore Fleet to be Deployed in Key Areas

The new fleet comprises of 198 numbers of Mid-Size Water Tenders (2.5 KL capacity), 25 numbers of Water Tenders (6 KL capacity), and 3 numbers of Articulating Water Towers of 36-metre height at a cost of Rupees Ninety-Four Crores (Rs 94 Crores). The vehicles would be deployed across various Fire Stations, particularly in densely populated areas, markets, Industrial zones and other important urban and semi-urban locations.

Advanced Technology and Future Procurement

The induction formed part of a broader plan to strengthen the State's Fire & Emergency Response System through advanced technology, including Firefighting Robots, Drones, Hydraulic Platforms and advanced Communication Systems. Several other new modern firefighting and emergency-response vehicles and equipment have also been planned for procurement.

Infrastructure and Recruitment Drive

The State is also strengthening its fire-service infrastructure and manpower. Reportedly, 23 new Fire Stations are presently under construction, while ten additional projects for new Fire Stations have been announced in the State Budget. A recruitment drive for 1,400 personnel-including Fire Operators, Fire Engine Operator-cum-Drivers and Sub-Officers- has also been proposed, alongside the proposed creation of 2,500 additional posts.

Enhanced Welfare for Fire Service Personnel

The Government is further focusing on the welfare of Fire Service personnel, including the introduction of an allowance equivalent to 26 days' pay annually for permanent frontline personnel and an additional monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for contractual Auxiliary Fire Operators. Modern barracks and housing facilities in Kolkata for fire personnel have also been announced.

Alongside firefighting and emergency response, emphasis will be placed on Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Awareness, through regular Fire Safety Audits, Inspections, Mock Drills and Training. The overarching objective is to build a rapid, efficient and technology-driven Fire & Emergency Service, capable of reaching people quickly during emergencies, saving lives and minimising loss and damage across West Bengal.

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