BJP Hits Back At Congress Over EC Row, Says 'Trying To Save Democracy'

BJP on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Congress and other opposition parties over their criticism of the Modi government concerning SIR and the functioning of the Election Commission and said no attempt is being made to“save any specific individual”, but the ruling party at the Centre is“trying to save India's democracy”. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also hit out at Rahul Gandhi's“treason” jibe at the BJP and RSS and said“the entire country is watching to see who is actually committing treason”.

Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the government following a report by the Indian Express that said that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. According to the report, "Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge." Opposition parties are demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

BJP calls internal EC discussions 'pure democracy'

Patra, who addressed a press conference, referred to the Election Commission's response over the allegations, and said reports in the media indicate that official deliberations took place among the CEC and two Election Commissioners, which is a sign of a healthy democracy. "Look at the situation: if the three Election Commissioners do not communicate with each other, if there is no exchange of views or consultation, and they simply agree to everything, then the opposition parties claim it is a dictatorship. They say this government appointed these three commissioners; they just say yes. Now, there have been 14 instances of correspondence among the three of them, official deliberations, as far as we gather from the media. It is not as if the Bharatiya Janata Party goes and reads these letters; rather, reports in the media indicate that official deliberations took place among the three, which is a sign of a healthy democracy,” he said.

Patra claimed opposition parties have fallen into a trap and the internal discussions prove that EC is functioning democratically.“I would say that today, all the opposition parties have fallen into a trap, the trap of claiming that the Election Commission and the government were acting dictatorially. On the contrary, I would say this is pure democracy. Deliberations are taking place, and the Election Commission has stated very clearly in the very first paragraph of its document that, following all official democratic deliberations, the final outcome, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), was achieved with unanimity. In other words, all three Commissioners were unanimous; there was no difference of opinion or dissent among them,” he said.

“They were all on the same page. In short, the situation today is that neither the Election Commission of India nor any constitutional body in India is under dictatorial rule; they are functioning democratically and, indeed, upholding the country's democracy. By operating democratically, these constitutional institutions are safeguarding democracy," he added.

Patra attacks Congress over past EC appointments

He hit out at Congress over appointment of Navin Chawla as CEC during the UPA government and said there was a headline that he had been appointed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.“I could present the election results right up to 2024, demonstrating that the electoral process has proceeded very smoothly from 2014 to the present. Now, regarding the issue of electoral malpractice, it is virtually impossible for the Congress party to be present without such malpractice occurring. I will highlight which Election Commissioners subsequently became ministers for the Congress, contested elections on a Congress ticket, or joined the Congress party...Today, I want to share the story of Navin Chawla with you. A headline appeared stating that Sonia Gandhi appointed Navin Chawla as the Chief Election Commissioner,” he said.

Patra hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying he held no press conference after Congress-led UPA emerged victorious in 2009 Lok Sabha polls with Navin Chawla as CEC.“In 2005, Sonia Gandhi appointed Navin Chawla as an Election Commissioner. What authority did Sonia have?... The Congress party entrusted Navin Chawla with the responsibility of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, and the party emerged victorious. Rahul Gandhi was in Parliament at that time as well. Back then, he didn't hold press conferences wearing a T-shirt, yet today he has come forward to hold one,” he said.

"You have witnessed a significant change today: from India's independence until 2023, the appointment of Election Commissioners was made directly by the Prime Minister based solely on his own whims and fancies. Now, a committee has been constituted, which includes the Leader of the Opposition (LOP), to ensure their views are also taken into account regarding the appointment of Election Commissioners," he added.

BJP spokesperson slams Rahul Gandhi's 'treason' jibe

Patra accused Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, of trying to defame India's constitutional institutions during his visits abroad.“The entire country is watching to see who is actually committing treason. What constitutes treason? Treason is when you go to foreign soil and belittle your own country's Supreme Court, Election Commission, Prime Minister, and all its institutions...Who is Rahul Gandhi to go to the West and ask the nations of America and Europe to interfere in our country's democracy in order to restore it? What could be a greater act of treason than this? A traitor has no business calling anyone else a traitor. Ask him; he knows the defining traits of traitors better than anyone else," the BJP MP said.

'Not saving an individual, but India's democracy'

Referring to the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remarks of pending impeachment notice against Gyanesh Kumar and the opposition parties raising it whenever Parliament meets, Patra said the opposition parties have been causing disruptions in the proceedings. "We are not trying to save any specific individual; we are trying to save India's democracy. We are attempting to counter the malicious propaganda being spread against India's constitutional institutions. These people have already approached the Supreme Court, and no one has stopped them,” he said.

“As for impeachment or raising the issue in Parliament, I challenge: just bring a blank sheet of paper, and I will sign it. When the Winter Session begins, they will not allow the session to run for even a single day; you will see them standing outside, creating a massive ruckus and shouting slogans," Patra added.

The BJP leader accused Congress of electoral malpractices during its rule. Patra said there has never been a better time for democracy than the present and SIR process is widely debated. "A very significant article has been published regarding the 2009 case concerning Sonia Gandhi's disqualification, revealing that two Election Commissioners had submitted letters of dissent... Sonia Gandhi appointed Navin Chawla as Election Commissioner. The decision was made not to disqualify Sonia Gandhi; two Election Commissioners held the view that disqualification was not warranted, whereas the Chief Election Commissioner believed an investigation was necessary. Just consider that, even there, dissent occurred, yet attempts were made to conceal it, and Navin Chawla was subsequently appointed Election Commissioner... I believe there has never been a better time for democracy than the present; even though unanimity exists regarding the SIR, we still witness discussions and debates, even within India's highest constitutional bodies, such as the Election Commission," he said.

The BJP leader said that the Supreme Court delivered a very clear verdict upholding the SIR and that election results are decided by people. "Finally, I would like to address the SIR, as it lies at the heart of all these matters: the Supreme Court delivered a major final judgment on May 27, 2026, directly upholding the legality of the SIR. On May 27, 2026, the matter regarding these issues was taken before the Supreme Court,” he said.

“The Supreme Court delivered a very clear verdict upholding the SIR. If one has no faith in the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, or EVM machines, then ultimately, one must place faith in the people. It is the people who vote; it is the people who decide victory or defeat. Therefore, today, we leave this press conference to the court of the people,” he added.

Opposition renews 'vote chori' allegations

Rahul Gandhi today attacked the government, renewing his“vote chori” allegations.“Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served,” he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who addressed a press conference, demanded immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of“bulldozing and hijacking” the Election Commission“in a dictatorial and authoritarian manner”.

Election Commission responds to media report

The Election Commission on Wednesday responded to the media report by the Indian Express that had said that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. In a statement, the commission said that all orders by the body carry full legal sanction and any queries raised by members at the stage of drafting procedures were standard practice. "The ECI is a constitutional body that functions under the strict mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions. The Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body. Written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances are standard, ongoing practices designed to ensure complete transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour. All actions of ECI have been in accordance of laws and instructions of the Commission,” the statement said.

“All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures... Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights. The suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes.”

The Commission further said that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)