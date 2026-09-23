Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Loblaw Corp.

Loblaw Corp.


2026-09-23 10:09:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - Loblaw Corp.: Released the latest edition of its Food Inflation Report, following Statistics Canada's release of August CPI data. While grocery inflation slowed to 2.8% year over year, falling below overall inflation for the first time in more than a year, affordability remains a significant challenge for many Canadians. Loblaw Corp.

MENAFN23092026000212011056ID1111704712



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search