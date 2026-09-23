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Loblaw Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - Loblaw Corp.: Released the latest edition of its Food Inflation Report, following Statistics Canada's release of August CPI data. While grocery inflation slowed to 2.8% year over year, falling below overall inflation for the first time in more than a year, affordability remains a significant challenge for many Canadians. Loblaw Corp.
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