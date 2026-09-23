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AGF Management Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - AGF Management Limited: Today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2026. AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets1 of $74.2 billion compared to $74.7 billion in the prior period and $56.8 billion in the comparative prior year period. AGF generated strong free cash flows of $38.9 million in the quarter, up 27% from the prior year. AGF Management Limited shares T.B are trading unchanged at $18.52.
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