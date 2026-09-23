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DATA Communications Management Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - DATA Communications Management Corp.: Said its Octacom division announced the opening of a new U.S. intelligent document processing and digitization center, located within DCM's existing secure print, processing and warehousing facility in suburban Chicago. DATA Communications Management Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $2.13.
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