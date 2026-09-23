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Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.


2026-09-23 10:09:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Ivanhoe Electric Inc.: Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce the completion of the 2026 Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Company's 100%-owned Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona. Located in the heart of Arizona, a state with a prolific copper mining history and booming technology and defense industries, the Santa Cruz Copper Project is poised to become the United States' next major domestic producer of 99.99% pure refined copper cathode. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares T are trading down $0.66 at $14.43.

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