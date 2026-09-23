Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cineplex Inc.

Cineplex Inc.


2026-09-23 10:09:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Cineplex Inc.: Announces the appointment of Bill Walker as Chief Executive Officer, effective today, following a comprehensive Board-led succession process initiated after the announcement last year that Ellis Jacob would retire from Cineplex. Cineplex Inc. shares T are trading down $0.14 at $12.60.

MENAFN23092026000212011056ID1111704708



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search