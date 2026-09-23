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Cineplex Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Cineplex Inc.: Announces the appointment of Bill Walker as Chief Executive Officer, effective today, following a comprehensive Board-led succession process initiated after the announcement last year that Ellis Jacob would retire from Cineplex. Cineplex Inc. shares T are trading down $0.14 at $12.60.
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