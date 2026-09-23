Preswing Launches App Bringing Real Coaching To Every Shot

September 23, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: PreSwing Golf

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - PreSwing Golf, LLC today launched PreSwing, a mobile app built to close the gap between the driving range and the golf course. PreSwing delivers customizable swing thoughts written by golf professionals and delivered on demand, paired with GPS yardages across more than 45,000 courses, shot tracking and Apple Watch support.







PGA TOUR winner and golf analyst Smylie Kaufman joins PreSwing as PreSwing Ambassador, advising on product direction and lending his voice to the app's coaching library.

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PGA TOUR winner and golf analyst Smylie Kaufman joins PreSwing as PreSwing Ambassador, advising on product direction and lending his voice to the app's coaching library. Kaufman is a paid endorser of PreSwing.

PreSwing was founded on the insight that players can build a skill on the range, but that skill can be hard to carry onto the course. The app was built to bridge that gap, giving every player the right number, thought and moment of clarity before they take their swing.

Unlike apps built around generative AI advice or data logging, every tip in PreSwing is written by a real teaching professional. The base library was written by PreSwing's Director of Golf Operations Eric Slack and 2023 Southwest Section PGA Teacher of the Year Justin Klemballa, with a default library voice reading the top five tips for each skill. Joining Klemballa as voices with their own tips in the app are Smylie Kaufman; Edie Wessel, PGA Class A Professional; and William "Bill" Dodd Jr., PGA TOUR Champions Caddie. Players can also add, edit and delete tips of their own.

"The best part about PreSwing is that it's going to give you the number, and it's going to give you the swing thought," Kaufman said. "In a day and age where technology is bogging down players' brains, and especially their golf games, we just try to keep it as simple as possible. We don't want all the other variables in your brain. We just want you to have the number and the swing thought to go out and execute."

PreSwing gives players 30 skills, each paired with multiple tip types including technique, feel and course management insight, delivered across four recorded voices for more than 200 professionally recorded tips at launch. Players can also record their own voice or their coach's voice and build custom skills, making their personal coaching library effectively unlimited. The app allows players to listen to a tip or swing thought while walking to their ball, so they are ready to execute the moment they arrive, helping speed up pace of play.

PreSwing Golf was founded by Benny Alon, who also serves as Chairman. The idea came from his own game – Alon played well on the range with his teacher but could not carry it over to the course. He told his teacher he needed someone on his shoulder telling him what to do on every shot.

An accomplished athlete, Alon led Israel's Liga Leumit in scoring in 1974 while playing for Hapoel Haifa, then spent three seasons with the Chicago Sting of the North American Soccer League. He later built a career in large event business operations tied to global events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, working with brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, and Anheuser-Busch.

Co-Founder and CEO Scott Blanford has spent more than 30 years building software, from enterprise systems to consumer mobile applications, leading products from first concept through release and support. Earlier in his career he served as Director of Merchandising for the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Phoenix Coyotes.

Ross Berlin serves as Executive Advisor, and spent 24 years with the PGA TOUR as Senior Vice President of Player Relations and introduced Kaufman to the company. Berlin also played a pivotal role in the construction of the player rosters at TGL.

"PreSwing is built on the idea that what you work on at the practice range should come with you to the course," Blanford said. "Now players of all skill levels can access the advice and tips they need at the moment they need them most, whether that's standing over your first tee shot or lying in a fairway bunker looking for answers."

PreSwing is available now, free for download, for iPhone and Apple Watch. Visit PreSwingGolf for more information.

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Media can access tutorials and information on PreSwing through this link.

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