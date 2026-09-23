(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tiger Gold Corp Announces Upcoming North American Conference and Events Schedule September 23, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: Tiger Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be actively participating in a number of high value conferences, road shows and industry events over the coming months across North America to showcase the Company's growth trajectory and upcoming catalysts, introduce the story to new investors, and connect with new investors and existing shareholders. September: ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 in Toronto: September 16th - Tiger Gold will be attending and presenting at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit; a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings. Metals Investor Forum Vancouver (MIF): September 18th/19th - Tiger Gold is a Featured Company and will be presenting on Friday, September 18th at 10am PST. The Metals Investor Forum brings together 9 of the mining industry's leading newsletter writers, 40 hand selected companies, and hundreds of sophisticated investors for 2 days of presentations, questions and direct conversations with management. Precious Metals Investment Conference (Beaver Creek): September 21st - 24th - Tiger Gold will be attending and available to meet. Capital Event Conference (Muskoka): September 25th - 27th - CEM Muskoka introduces growth-stage companies to active capital markets brokers and investors through a weekend of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings. Tiger Gold will be attending and taking 1-on-1 meetings. October: 121 Mining Investment Global Online Conference: October 13th - 14th - Tiger Gold will be presenting and taking 1 on 1 meetings from investors at 121 Mining Investment Virtual Conference. Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: October 22, 2026 - Tiger Gold CEO Robert Vallis will be presenting and taking audience Q&A at the fourth annual Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference (KD26). For more details visit the conference registration page. New Orleans Investment Conference: October 26th - 31st - Tiger Gold will be a Featured Presenting company and Gold Sponsor this year at Brien Lundin's New Orleans Investment Conference. Come meet management. We will be presenting on Friday October 30th. About Tiger Gold Corp. Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its 100% owned flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others. For further information, please contact:

Robert Vallis

President, CEO & Director

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Kin Communications

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 684-6730

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Quinchía Gold Project; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, the apparent strike extent, width, and depth of mineralization at Ceibal, the geometry, true thickness, and continuity of the mineralized system, the presence and extent of an early diorite phase that hosts higher-grade gold at depth; the potential for mineralization to remain open at depth and along strike; and the potential to expand, define and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; planned drilling programs, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of the approximately 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal and of drilling and assays pending or in progress, including the offset scissor holes and planned gap-testing and their potential to resolve the geometry, orientation, and dip of the mineralized corridor; the potential for current step-out drilling at Ceibal to extend the interpreted footprint of the mineralized corridor; the anticipated preparation, timing, and completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target, including the expectation that such estimate would be completed in the first quarter of 2027; the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies) and updated Mineral Resource estimates; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that drilling completed and planned at Ceibal will be of sufficient density, spacing, and quality to support the estimation and classification of a Mineral Resource; that a qualified person will determine that the available data supports the classification of a Mineral Resource at the Ceibal target; that the Company will have access to any financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, which may not yield economically viable results; that drilling at Ceibal may not support the definition or classification of a Mineral Resource, and that a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target may not be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Quinchía Gold Project; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement, the Preliminary Prospectus, and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.







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Source: Tiger Gold Corp.