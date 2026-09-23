MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LBank Exchange Listed FXNW (FastX Network Token)

September 23, 2026 6:32 AM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed FXNW (FastX Network Token) at 12:00pm on Sep 22, 2026 (UTC).







FXNW (FastX Network Token) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:

About FXNW (FastX Network Token)

FastX Network is a decentralized AI infrastructure. It is designed to empower Web3 applications through artificial intelligence. The project team has established global AI compute data centers and built a powerful data platform that unifies and orchestrates distributed computing resources, providing optimized support for its ecosystem projects. Community members can contribute to the infrastructure through holding mining nodes for mining power.

Why FXNW (FastX Network Token)

FastX Network is worth watching as it aims to address key challenges in blockchain infrastructure by focusing on faster transaction processing, scalable architecture, and improved user accessibility. As the Web3 ecosystem continues to expand beyond simple asset transfers into applications such as decentralized finance, gaming, AI, and real-world asset integration, infrastructure projects that can provide efficient, low-cost, and scalable solutions are becoming increasingly important. FastX Network's potential lies in whether it can translate its technical advantages into real ecosystem adoption, developer activity, and sustainable network demand.

Tokenomics

Token Name: FastX Network Token Token Symbol: FXNW Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

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About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

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