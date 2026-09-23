MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Quantum eMotion's SecureKey Technology Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance Patent milestone strengthens QeM's intellectual-property portfolio and advances the commercialization of its high-assurance, quantum-resilient cybersecurity platform

September 23, 2026 9:34 AM EDT | Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum-secure cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, SKV Technology Inc. ("SKV"), has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for U.S. patent application No. 18/819,165 relating to its SecureKeyTM technology.

A Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO has determined that the patent application is entitled to proceed toward issuance as a U.S. patent, subject to the completion of the applicable administrative requirements.

SecureKeyTM is a cryptographic technology designed to manage and protect cryptographic key material during cryptographic operations. The allowed claims and the patent application define the specific scope of the technology for which patent protection is being sought.

Separately, the SecureKeyTM Cryptographic Module is undergoing validation under the Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-3 ("FIPS 140-3") framework administered through the Cryptographic Module Validation Program ("CMVP") of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

The module currently has an Implementation Under Test ("IUT") designation. An IUT designation indicates that a cryptographic module has entered testing with an accredited laboratory. It does not constitute FIPS 140-3 validation or certification, and there can be no assurance regarding the outcome or timing of the validation process.

"The Notice of Allowance is an important step in the patent process for the SecureKey technology acquired through SKV," said Dr. Francis Bellido, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum eMotion. "In parallel, the SecureKey Cryptographic Module continues through the FIPS 140-3 validation process. These are separate processes: one concerns patent protection, while the other concerns testing against an established cryptographic-module security standard."

Jason Thomas, Director of Product Development at Quantum eMotion and founder of SKV Technology, commented:

"The Notice of Allowance advances the protection of the intellectual property associated with SecureKey. Our current work also includes supporting the SecureKey Cryptographic Module through the FIPS 140-3 testing and validation process."

The Company will provide further information following the formal issuance of the patent or upon material developments in the FIPS 140-3 validation process, as applicable.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. is a quantum-secure cybersecurity company developing a comprehensive platform designed to protect data, communications and digital infrastructure against both current and emerging threats. The Company's technologies combine quantum-generated entropy, post-quantum cryptography, secure communications and advanced cryptographic key protection to support applications across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, financial services, healthcare, blockchain, government and critical infrastructure.