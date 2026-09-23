National Library Hosts Event Marking Professor Gulnaz Abdullazade's Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Gulnaz Abdullazade, Vice-Rector for Scientific Research and Creative Activities at the Baku Music Academy, composer, musicologist, philosopher, Doctor of Philosophy and professor, has been held at the Azerbaijan National Library.

National Library Director Professor Karim Tahirov spoke about the prominent scholar's extensive academic, pedagogical and creative work, as well as her contributions to the development of Azerbaijani musicology and the history of philosophical thought. He emphasized the particular importance of Abdullazade's diverse scholarly work, fundamental research and the students she has trained over the years for Azerbaijani science and culture.

Representatives of the Baku Music Academy, as well as Gulnaz Abdullazade's students and colleagues, including Zumrud Mammadova, Rauf Bahmanli, Ilahe Gismet, Arif Asadullayev, Konul Nasirova, Zeynal Isayev, Imina Aliyeva, Narmina Agasi, Adila Afandi, Nargiz Huseynova, Nurida Ismayilzade and Maya Gafarova, delivered speeches at the event.

The speakers highlighted Abdullazade's multifaceted academic and creative activities and her research in musicology, philosophy and aesthetics. They noted that her scholarly works and monographs have played an important role in the development of Azerbaijani music science.

It was also noted that Professor Gulnaz Abdullazade's years of research, pedagogical work and the students she has trained represent a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijani music science and the country's musical culture as a whole.

At the end of the event, Gulnaz Abdullazade expressed her gratitude for the attention and recognition shown to her.

The participants then viewed an exhibition featuring more than 100 publications dedicated to Gulnaz Abdullazade's life and creative work.