Board Of Peace Set To Present $2.5B Gaza Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States-led Board of Peace will unveil a recovery plan for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Axios reported after obtaining a copy of the document.

The plan allegedly includes 66 infrastructure and security projects worth a total of $2.5 billion, although only part of the funds has been secured so far.

According to the report, the infrastructure projects include the removal of rubble, road and hospital repairs, temporary housing, as well as small business grants and a Gaza investment fund.

Security projects are set to include a site to house the peacekeeping International Stabilization Force, a Hamas weapon buyback program and support for the Palestinian police. However, the report stressed that the plan will depend on Hamas and Israel's political will.

The Board of Peace, launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, has 26 founding member countries, chaired by the United States.

The founding member countries and their respective leaders include Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. For the complete list of specific leaders corresponding to each nation, please refer to the referenced document.