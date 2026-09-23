Arab Universities Gather In Amman To Boost International Student Recruitment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) - The second Arab Universities and International Student Recruitment Agents Forum (AURAF 2026) kicked off in Amman on Wednesday, bringing together representatives from Egypt, Lebanon, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

The conference seeks to bolster university-agent partnerships, broaden student opportunities, and boost international higher education recruitment.

Organized by the Association of Arab Universities (AARU) in partnership with Belgravia Advisers, the two-day event features 12 Arab universities.

AARU Secretary-General Amr Ezzat Salama stressed the importance of building on the first forum's success, noting that more than 3,000 cooperation and exchange agreements have already been signed.

Salama noted that international recruitment and partnerships remain strategic priorities for AARU as it works with over 50 universities in 22 Arab nations, driving enrollment growth despite sector challenges.

He noted that while AI-driven tools are transforming recruitment, human guidance remains crucial for building trust with students. He added that Arab universities are becoming increasingly competitive globally by offering modern campuses and expanding a range of English-taught programs.

Belgravia Advisers Executive Director Amir Haikal said that investing in youth, cross-border dialogue, and practical training equips future generations to navigate dynamic global markets.

Day one concluded with business-to-business networking sessions, set to continue Thursday before the forum wraps up with the signing of several MOUs and partnership agreements.

//Petra// HA