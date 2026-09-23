Jordan, EU Parliamentarians Discuss Expanding Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Lower House of Parliament and the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Mashreq countries discussed Wednesday ways to strengthen the Jordanian-European strategic partnership and expand cooperation in political, economic, investment, and security fields.

The discussions took place during the 13th Jordan-EU interparliamentary meeting and also addressed regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.

House Speaker Mazen Qadi said the region is facing growing challenges that require de-escalation, mutually beneficial partnerships, respect for state sovereignty and international law, and dialogue as a means of addressing crises.

He described Jordan-EU relations as "deep-rooted," saying they have developed over decades into a comprehensive strategic partnership based on shared interests and mutual trust.

Qadi highlighted the first Jordan-EU summit, held in Amman earlier this year, as an important milestone that demonstrated the two sides' commitment to working together for regional stability, peace, security and prosperity.

He also highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the United Nations General Assembly, saying it presented the international community with its legal, political and moral responsibilities and offered a comprehensive Jordanian vision for addressing regional crises, foremost among them the Palestinian issue.

Qadi underlined that the address is a roadmap to a just and lasting peace that can only be achieved through the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on its national territory.

He welcomed the joint statement issued at the Jordan-EU summit, particularly its reaffirmation of the two-state solution and rejection of annexation, displacement and settlement activities, as well as its emphasis on preserving the historic and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite custodianship.

He also stressed the importance of Jordan's upcoming Jordan-EU Investment Conference in November and called on European partners to expand cooperation in investment, technology, energy, water and economic development.

Qadi said parliamentary diplomacy provides an important platform for dialogue and stronger ties between peoples, calling for continued Jordanian-European parliamentary cooperation.

He also highlighted cooperation in security and defense, counterterrorism, border management and combating smuggling and extremism, describing it as an important component of the partnership that serves the security of Jordan, Europe and the region.

For his part, François-Xavier Bellamy, head of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Mashreq countries, stressed the importance of strengthening relations with Jordan, particularly parliamentary ties.

Bellamy said the two sides share responsibility for addressing the region's current challenges and reaffirmed the EU's support for Jordan in confronting regional conflicts and threats to security and stability. He described Jordan as a pillar of peace and an important regional actor, while commending the Kingdom's support for refugees over the years.

Bellamy also reaffirmed the European Parliament's support for the two-state solution and the Palestinian people's right to establish their own state, describing it as the path toward resolving the conflict and achieving peace.

He welcomed Jordan's political modernization process and the work of the Lower House of Parliament, saying the European Parliament seeks to cooperate with Jordan through parliamentary and political channels in various fields.

The European delegation said the Palestinian issue remains a central challenge facing the region, noting that Israeli policies and actions on the ground have repercussions for regional security and stability. It reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to establish an independent state, while expressing concern over what it described as declining respect for human rights and international law.

The delegation also praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the U.N. General Assembly, describing it as a clear articulation of Jordan's position on regional issues.

The two sides stressed the importance of continued parliamentary dialogue and expanding economic ties through increased European investment in Jordan, greater access for Jordanian exports to European markets, technology transfer and development, and strategic projects.

The meeting also tackled economic challenges, including joint programs for training and employment, as well as labor mobility programs between Jordan and European countries, with the aim of creating mutual benefits and reducing the loss of skilled workers.

Cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, water, food security, transportation, infrastructure and technology were also discussed, with the European side highlighting Jordan's importance as an EU partner and the potential for expanded economic and investment cooperation.

On regional issues, the meeting addressed the Palestinian issue and developments in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Sudan, as well as regional security, migration, energy and developments related to Iran.

The Jordanian side reiterated the need to address the root causes of regional crises and uphold international law and international legitimacy, while reaffirming its call for a just resolution to the Palestinian issue and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides stressed that the Jordanian-European partnership extends beyond economic cooperation to include security, stability, energy, water, food security, migration, refugees, development, and technology, emphasizing the importance of continued European support for Jordan and expanded development and investment projects.

//Petra// AJ