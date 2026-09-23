SAIYIS® Bridges The Global MEWP Supply Chain To Keep Customer Fleets Operational

Newark, UK - The global MEWP (Mobile Elevating Work Platform) industry faces a structural challenge. As fleets age and OEM lead times remain unpredictable, manufacturers and rental companies are grappling with one critical question: How do you maintain equipment uptime without compromising on safety or profitability?

This dilemma was front and center at Vertikal Days 2026. At Booth MP39, Changsha SAIYIS Technology showcased its market-proven solutions-PCU、ECU、MCU, and independently developed Joysticks. Designed as worry-free drop-in replacements, these components tackle the industry's proprietary parts bottleneck head-on.

The Core of Trust: Engineering Excellence

For rental fleet managers, this means OEM-level performance paired with a drastically improved supply chain. For manufacturers, it provides a reliable, secondary supply channel. What underpins this trust is rigorous validation. Adhering to ISO 9001 and CE standards, SAIYIS ensures its parts withstand heavy-duty operational demands. In the MEWP sector, equipment failure isn't just an inconvenience-it's a safety risk. Every PCU, ECU, and MCU is engineered for stable, responsive performance, delivering complete peace of mind with every drop-in replacement.

From Hardware to Hassle-Free Procurement

However, reliable hardware is only half the equation. If global customers can't access parts quickly, even the best components are rendered useless. Traditional international sourcing-burdened by endless emails, manual quotes, and complex logistics-can leave equipment idle and projects delayed.

Recognizing this, SAIYIS used the UK show to officially launch its upgraded digital platform: awp-parts. This responsive e-commerce hub bridges the gap between SAIYIS's advanced manufacturing in China and the urgent, real-time needs of global operators.

The synergy between physical products and digital ease was evident at the booth. Attendees could touch the technology, validate its seamless integration, and immediately understand how easily they could procure it online.

"The modern MEWP fleet manager needs instant access to parts, not weeks of administrative back-and-forth," noted the SAIYIS GM.

In a post-pandemic economy where supply chains are constantly tested, combining rigorous quality assurance with a user-friendly digital front door is a strategic imperative. SAIYIS is not just manufacturing parts; it is engineering confidence and delivering it seamlessly to the global doorstep.

Please click the video below to view more highlights from the event.

About the company:

SAIYIS specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and life-cycle maintenance of electronic control systems for aerial work platforms. With deep expertise in this core sector, we have served over 3,500 equipment rental companies and OEMs globally, expanding our business footprint to more than 40 countries and regions. The company is recognized as a China National High-Tech Enterprise, a Hunan Province Gazelle Enterprise, and a Hunan Province“Little Giant” of Specialization and Innovation. SAIYIS is also an official member of the IPAF, reflecting strong industry recognition and comprehensive capabilities.