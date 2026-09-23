Instructions Explain The Proper Operation Of Tungsten Carbide Burrs

Tungsten carbide rotary file is mainly driven by electric tools or pneumatic tools (can also be installed on the machine tool), the speed is generally 6000-40000 rpm, the tool needs to be clamped and clamped when used, the cutting direction should be moved evenly from right to left, can not reciprocate cutting, do not use too much force, avoid cutting scattering when working, please use protective glasses.

Because the rotary file is mounted on the grinding machine and operated by hand; Therefore, the pressure and feed rate of the file depend on the working conditions and the experience and skill of the operator. Although a skilled operator can keep the pressure and feed rate within a reasonable plan, it is important to note that first, it is important to avoid applying too much pressure when the speed of the grinder is reduced, which will overheat the file and become dull easily;

Secondly, try to make the tool contact with the workpiece as much as possible, because so many cutting edges can deepen the workpiece, and the machining effect can become very good; Ultimately, it is important to avoid some of the file shanks coming into contact with the workpiece, as this can overheat the file and damage or even damage the copper welding joint

Replace or resharpen the now-dull file in time to prevent it from being completely damaged. The dull file is slow to cut, so you have to increase the pressure of the grinder to increase the speed, which will inevitably cause damage to the file and the grinder, and the loss of its consumption is much greater than the cost of replacing or sharpening the blunt file. Lubricants can be used in conjunction during operation, liquid wax lubricants and component lubricants are more useful, and lubricants can be added to the file at regular intervals.

A high working speed is important for the useful and economical use of the burr. The higher working speed also helps to reduce chip build-up in the file, which also helps to cut the workpiece and reduces the possibility of cutting disturbances or wedges. However, this also increases the likelihood of a file handle cracking.

Tungsten carbide burrs should work at a speed of 1,500 to 3,000 surface feet per minute. According to this specification, there are many types of burrs for grinders to choose from. For example, a 30,000-rpm grinder can be filed in diameters from 3/16" to 3/8". The 22,000-rpm grinder is available with a choice of files from 1/4" to 1/2" diameter. However, for more useful operations, it is better to choose the most commonly used diameter. In addition, the maintenance of the grinding environment and system is also very important. Suppose a 22,000-rpm grinder often fails, it may be because there are too few revolutions. Therefore, we recommend that you always check the air compressor system of the grinder and the sealing equipment.

The right working speed is really important to achieve the desired level of cutting and workpiece quality. Increasing the speed can improve the machining quality and extend the tool life, but it may cause the file to crack; The descent speed helps to remove material quickly, but it may cause the system to overheat and the cutting quality to fluctuate. Each type of burr is subject to the appropriate operating speed.

About Us

Zhuzhou Chuangrui Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. is located in Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, the "hometown of cemented carbides". It is one of the professional manufacturers in China that produce the most variety and complete specifications of cemented carbide in the oil and gas industry, mechanical industry, valve industry, and other industries.