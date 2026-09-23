403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASLS Korea 2026 To Showcase Korea's Growing Leadership In Aesthetic Medicine
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seoul, South Korea – The ASLS Korea 2026 Autumn Congress will bring together healthcare professionals, researchers and industry experts from around the world for two days of scientific exchange and clinical education on Nov. 7-8 at COEX, Seoul, highlighting Korea's growing leadership in aesthetic medicine, dermatology and plastic surgery.
The event is expected to welcome more than 5,000 local and international healthcare professionals, alongside over 170 participating companies and 350 booths, creating a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration and innovation across the global aesthetic medicine community.
ASLS Korea has established itself as a global meeting point for professionals in aesthetic medicine, dermatology and plastic surgery. The congress aims to connect domestic and international participants through a comprehensive scientific program that combines clinical education, knowledge sharing and professional exchange.
Bringing together physicians, researchers and industry experts from Korea and overseas, ASLS Korea 2026 will offer healthcare professionals the opportunity to learn from experts across multiple specialties and gain insights into the latest developments shaping the field. Through expert-led presentations and scientific discussions, attendees will be able to exchange perspectives with peers representing diverse clinical backgrounds and markets.
Attendees will explore the latest clinical developments in injectables, regenerative aesthetics, laser technologies, lifting procedures and energy-based treatments. Led by experienced clinicians and industry experts, the program will provide practical insights into emerging treatment approaches, patient safety and evolving standards of care.
In addition to showcasing new technologies and procedures, the congress is designed to encourage meaningful dialogue among practitioners and researchers. Participants will have opportunities to discuss clinical experiences, exchange knowledge and gain a deeper understanding of the trends and challenges influencing the future of aesthetic medicine.
Interest in Korean aesthetic medicine continues to grow worldwide as healthcare professionals seek to learn from the country's clinical expertise, educational systems and innovations in medical aesthetics. As Korea strengthens its position as a global leader in the field, ASLS Korea 2026 aims to provide a platform where practitioners, researchers and industry leaders can exchange knowledge, share clinical experience and explore opportunities for international collaboration.
As global interest in Korean aesthetic medicine continues to increase, ASLS Korea 2026 provides an opportunity to highlight the country's contributions to clinical practice, medical education and innovation. The congress serves as a venue where advances developed and refined within Korea's aesthetic medicine community can be shared with healthcare professionals from around the world, further strengthening the country's role in shaping industry developments.
"Beyond Korean films and K-pop, the world's attention is now turning toward K-beauty and, increasingly, Korean aesthetic medicine. Interest among physicians overseas in the clinical expertise and educational systems of Korean aesthetic medicine is greater than ever. Korea is no longer simply a country that learns and adopts medical technologies. It is now establishing itself as a country that sets new standards in the field of aesthetic medicine," said Minho Lee, MD, President of the Aesthetic Surgery & Laser Society (ASLS).
"To further strengthen the global competitiveness of Korean aesthetic medicine, academia and industry must now advance together," he added.
Healthcare professionals interested in the latest developments in aesthetic medicine, dermatology and plastic surgery can learn more about the scientific program and event details through the official ASLS Korea website at
The event is expected to welcome more than 5,000 local and international healthcare professionals, alongside over 170 participating companies and 350 booths, creating a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration and innovation across the global aesthetic medicine community.
ASLS Korea has established itself as a global meeting point for professionals in aesthetic medicine, dermatology and plastic surgery. The congress aims to connect domestic and international participants through a comprehensive scientific program that combines clinical education, knowledge sharing and professional exchange.
Bringing together physicians, researchers and industry experts from Korea and overseas, ASLS Korea 2026 will offer healthcare professionals the opportunity to learn from experts across multiple specialties and gain insights into the latest developments shaping the field. Through expert-led presentations and scientific discussions, attendees will be able to exchange perspectives with peers representing diverse clinical backgrounds and markets.
Attendees will explore the latest clinical developments in injectables, regenerative aesthetics, laser technologies, lifting procedures and energy-based treatments. Led by experienced clinicians and industry experts, the program will provide practical insights into emerging treatment approaches, patient safety and evolving standards of care.
In addition to showcasing new technologies and procedures, the congress is designed to encourage meaningful dialogue among practitioners and researchers. Participants will have opportunities to discuss clinical experiences, exchange knowledge and gain a deeper understanding of the trends and challenges influencing the future of aesthetic medicine.
Interest in Korean aesthetic medicine continues to grow worldwide as healthcare professionals seek to learn from the country's clinical expertise, educational systems and innovations in medical aesthetics. As Korea strengthens its position as a global leader in the field, ASLS Korea 2026 aims to provide a platform where practitioners, researchers and industry leaders can exchange knowledge, share clinical experience and explore opportunities for international collaboration.
As global interest in Korean aesthetic medicine continues to increase, ASLS Korea 2026 provides an opportunity to highlight the country's contributions to clinical practice, medical education and innovation. The congress serves as a venue where advances developed and refined within Korea's aesthetic medicine community can be shared with healthcare professionals from around the world, further strengthening the country's role in shaping industry developments.
"Beyond Korean films and K-pop, the world's attention is now turning toward K-beauty and, increasingly, Korean aesthetic medicine. Interest among physicians overseas in the clinical expertise and educational systems of Korean aesthetic medicine is greater than ever. Korea is no longer simply a country that learns and adopts medical technologies. It is now establishing itself as a country that sets new standards in the field of aesthetic medicine," said Minho Lee, MD, President of the Aesthetic Surgery & Laser Society (ASLS).
"To further strengthen the global competitiveness of Korean aesthetic medicine, academia and industry must now advance together," he added.
Healthcare professionals interested in the latest developments in aesthetic medicine, dermatology and plastic surgery can learn more about the scientific program and event details through the official ASLS Korea website at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment